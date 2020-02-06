Due to continuing computer system complications, the City of Racine Public Health
Department has implemented alternative email contact which will be utilized until
the City’s network and applications are once again functional.
Contact Information:
racinepublichealth@gmail.com
Public Health Department representatives are requesting that telephone calls be
directed to (262)-636-9201. All current Public Health telephone numbers are
unable to retrieve voicemail messages but missed calls will be returned.
If you have questions or need assistance feel free to contact Public Health
Department representatives during regular business hours M-F from 8:00 a.m. to
5:00 p.m.