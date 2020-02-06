Based on a recommendation from the city’s management information systems manager, it will spend $23,000 to purchase the app from its creator, CitySourced Inc.

Due to continuing computer system complications, the City of Racine Public Health
Department has implemented alternative email contact which will be utilized until
the City’s network and applications are once again functional.

Contact Information:
racinepublichealth@gmail.com

Public Health Department representatives are requesting that telephone calls be
directed to (262)-636-9201. All current Public Health telephone numbers are
unable to retrieve voicemail messages but missed calls will be returned.
If you have questions or need assistance feel free to contact Public Health
Department representatives during regular business hours M-F from 8:00 a.m. to
5:00 p.m.

$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.

Denise Lockwood

denise@racinecountyeye.com

Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.