Due to continuing computer system complications, the City of Racine Public Health

Department has implemented alternative email contact which will be utilized until

the City’s network and applications are once again functional.

Contact Information:

racinepublichealth@gmail.com

Public Health Department representatives are requesting that telephone calls be

directed to (262)-636-9201. All current Public Health telephone numbers are

unable to retrieve voicemail messages but missed calls will be returned.

If you have questions or need assistance feel free to contact Public Health

Department representatives during regular business hours M-F from 8:00 a.m. to

5:00 p.m.