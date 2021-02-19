RACINE COUNTY – Racine County is among four communities that have partnered with UniverCity Year, a program of the University of Wisconsin-Madison designed to help localities solve pressing challenges.

The three-year partnership will tap into UW-Madison faculty, students, and staff who will incorporate specific issues related to Racine County into coursework or research. Marathon County, Milwaukee County, and the Village of Waunakee are the other local communities newly added to the UniverCity Year Program.

The specifics of the UniverCity Year Program are still in the works for Racine County. Still, the

county plans to work with the program to consider new diversity and inclusion efforts, according

to Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.

“Racine County is committed to addressing racial disparities in our community, and we are so grateful for the support of the University of Wisconsin’s UniverCity program to help us do that,” Delagrave said in a news release. “The work ahead of us is full of challenges, but also tremendous opportunities. With the resources, expertise, tools, and research of the UniverCity program, I am confident this partnership will help build a stronger, more resilient Racine County.”

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will also serve as a higher education partner with Racine County and UniverCity Year.

Now in its sixth year, UniverCity Year has engaged with thousands of students and faculty members on hundreds of projects in 14 counties and villages across the state. The program is supported financially by American Family Insurance, Epic Systems, UW-Madison’s Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment, COWS, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, Global Health Institute, and alumnae John Holton and Pat Thile.