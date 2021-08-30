RACINE- Racine County will observe International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31 with two events. The observances will take place at:

Echo Veterans Park in Burlington from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Pritchard Park in Racine from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

“I invite all Racine County residents to join us on August 31,” commented County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, “Too many families in our community have suffered the devastating impacts of drug addiction and we want to help end this epidemic by bringing awareness and direct support to those in crisis to break the cycle of addiction.”

Racine County saw nearly 50 deaths from opioid overdoses and hundreds more hospitalized last year. At the event, there will be resources, organizations, and speakers who will be available to provide information about means to help family and friends you know who might be struggling.

This event is an international campaign to inform and educate the public with the intent of ending drug overdoses which are one of the worst public health crises we face today. The campaign recognizes the intense grief experienced by families and friends who have lost a loved one or suffered long-lasting injury from a drug overdose.