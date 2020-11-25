Racine County is home to a ton of awesome shops. We’ve partnered with a number of them to allow our paid subscribers to have access to insider deals. But we also have affiliate relationships with a number of national brands too. Visit our marketplace often to discover the deals.

Become a paid subscriber, unlock the perks

We invite you to subscribe to the Racine County Eye, which also includes the Kenosha Lens and RCE Noticias. You depend on us to get you the news. We depend on you to help us financially. And I can’t say this enough… now is not time to sit on the sidelines waiting for someone else to support local journalism. With that said, we’re creating a perks program for our paid subscribers that we’ll launch starting Dec. 1, just in time for the […]

Kroger

Shop FREE same day pickup* on the Kroger app or website, and you’ll find all the fresh you crave and holiday faves at low prices. Save $10 when you spend $100 or more using Kroger Pickup
HelloFresh Black Friday and Cyber Monday Offer: $90 Off including Free Shipping on the First Box (Offer Varies by Subscription).

Michael’s

20% off All Regular Price Purchases Shop Christmas Season Must-Haves at Michaels Black Friday Sale – Up to 70% Off!

Cricket

Don’t miss a moment this holiday. Get a Samsung Galaxy A11 for $0 when you switch to Cricket.

Samsung

Get 70% off Galaxy Note20 5G plus $100 Samsung credit for accessories

Verizon

Up to $700 off iPhone 12 w/Trade-In. Plus 25% off iPhone 12 cases & screen protectors

Love what we do?

In addition to our education features, we’ll be kicking off a series of stories highlighting how parents, students, and educators are adapting to the impact of COVID-19 on education. If this is important to you, please consider donating to our education reporting fund. https://business.facebook.com/donate/1846323118855149/3262802717172659/

Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.