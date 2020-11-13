RacineCountyFamilyResources.com is a new website to Racine County with a full-service directory of local resources, 30,000 peer-reviewed health articles, and a mental health referral pathway! Let us help you find what you are looking for!

Here are some direct links for you!

Looking for food resources in Racine? Go here: https://racine.wi.networkofcare.org/family/services/category.aspx?cid=45126

Need a good housing resource such as a shelter or housing assistance? Go here: https://racine.wi.networkofcare.org/family/services/category.aspx?cid=45120

Struggling with your addiction? Go here for support groups and other substance use services: https://racine.wi.networkofcare.org/family/services/category.aspx?cid=45117

Want some reliable information about what to look for in terms of depression symptoms? Check out our library here: https://racine.wi.networkofcare.org/family/library/learning-center.aspx?lc=depression

Looking for reliable information about your medications? Check out some factual information about medications here https://racine.wi.networkofcare.org/family/library/medications.aspx

Want to refer yourself or someone you love for mental health counseling? Create a referral here: https://racine.wi.networkofcare.org/family/content.aspx?cid=8961#Step1

Want to know what virtual and in-person events are taking place in Racine? Check out our community calendar here: https://racine.wi.networkofcare.org/family/calendar.aspx

Want a free mindfulness resource? Check out Inner Explorer home here: https://racine.wi.networkofcare.org/family/index.aspx

Don’t just take our word for it, check out two testimonials about the website!

“As a school counselor, I’m a resource for many; students, families and guardians, staff members, and more. This website gives me information at my fingertips, which allows me to serve and support more efficiently. I have access to a priceless database of resources and information available in Racine County.”

“This website has been vital to connecting our children and families to the resources they need. When people reach out for help, I am able to keep it simple for them and direct them right to the site where they can find exactly what they need. As a school counselor in the Racine Unified School District, it has been a wonderful gift to have a place to support our families and community. We’re very thankful.”

