RacineCountyFamilyResources.com is a new website to Racine County with a full-service directory of local resources, 30,000 peer-reviewed health articles, and a mental health referral pathway! Let us help you find what you are looking for!
- Looking for food resources in Racine? Go here: https://racine.wi.networkofcare.org/family/services/category.aspx?cid=45126
- Need a good housing resource such as a shelter or housing assistance? Go here: https://racine.wi.networkofcare.org/family/services/category.aspx?cid=45120
- Struggling with your addiction? Go here for support groups and other substance use services: https://racine.wi.networkofcare.org/family/services/category.aspx?cid=45117
- Want some reliable information about what to look for in terms of depression symptoms? Check out our library here: https://racine.wi.networkofcare.org/family/library/learning-center.aspx?lc=depression
- Looking for reliable information about your medications? Check out some factual information about medications here https://racine.wi.networkofcare.org/family/library/medications.aspx
- Want to refer yourself or someone you love for mental health counseling? Create a referral here: https://racine.wi.networkofcare.org/family/content.aspx?cid=8961#Step1
- Want to know what virtual and in-person events are taking place in Racine? Check out our community calendar here: https://racine.wi.networkofcare.org/family/calendar.aspx
- Want a free mindfulness resource? Check out Inner Explorer home here: https://racine.wi.networkofcare.org/family/index.aspx
- “As a school counselor, I’m a resource for many; students, families and guardians, staff members, and more. This website gives me information at my fingertips, which allows me to serve and support more efficiently. I have access to a priceless database of resources and information available in Racine County.”
- “This website has been vital to connecting our children and families to the resources they need. When people reach out for help, I am able to keep it simple for them and direct them right to the site where they can find exactly what they need. As a school counselor in the Racine Unified School District, it has been a wonderful gift to have a place to support our families and community. We’re very thankful.”
