The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued an ozone alert Tuesday, June 7 at 3:00 p.m. that runs until 11 p.m. on June 7.

According to the WI DNR website, the advisory is being issued because of persistently elevated levels of ground-level ozone. The ground-level ozone is formed when pollution from things like power plants, manufacturing emissions, and vehicle exhausts react with hot temperatures, high humidity, and stagnant air.

The Air Quality Index is currently in or expected to soon be in the orange level, which is considered unhealthy for people in sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include those with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, older adults, and active adults and children. This also applies to people engaged in strenuous outside activities or exposed for prolonged periods of time. When an orange advisory for ozone is issued, the applicable people are advised to reschedule or cut back on strenuous outside activities.

If you have asthma and bronchitis, pay attention to any shortness of breath or respiratory symptoms like coughing, wheezing, and discomfort when taking a breath. Consult with your physician if you have concerns or are experiencing symptoms.