Racine County had 59 properties transferred to new owners between March 29th and April 1st, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

The properties acquired had a cash value of just over $11 million. That’s half of what was sold the week prior. Further, the average cost of properties this week in the City of Racine is $146,768.18. Village of Mt Pleasant properties sold for an average of $231,754.17. Lastly, the City of Burlington property prices averaged $205,414.29.

Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold.