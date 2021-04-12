Story sponsored by LeCount Realty Group of Keller Williams Momentum
Racine County has been our hometown for over 30 years! LeCount Realty Group of Keller Williams Momentum has highly educated experts helping sellers and buyers with their real estate needs. We specialize in rural, urban, and lakefront properties west of the Interstate. Let us guide you in finding the perfect lot or a single-family home that’s just right for creating new memories. Experience the beauty of living in Racine – we will show you how!
Racine County had 59 properties transferred to new owners between March 29th and April 1st, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
The properties acquired had a cash value of just over $11 million. That’s half of what was sold the week prior. Further, the average cost of properties this week in the City of Racine is $146,768.18. Village of Mt Pleasant properties sold for an average of $231,754.17. Lastly, the City of Burlington property prices averaged $205,414.29.
Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|7317 Pheasant Trail
|Caledonia
|$ 165,500.00
|5335 Linden Circle
|Caledonia
|$ 275,000.00
|373 Conkey St
|City of Burlington
|$ 75,000.00
|116 E Jefferson St
|City of Burlington
|$ 170,000.00
|576 Edgewood Dr
|City of Burlington
|$ 175,000.00
|301 Lewis St
|City of Burlington
|$ 195,900.00
|449 Hawthorn St
|City of Burlington
|$ 200,000.00
|372 Lewis St
|City of Burlington
|$ 302,000.00
|1200 Raptor Ct Unit 6
|City of Burlington
|$ 320,000.00
|3128 Lathrop Ave
|Elmwood Park
|$ 520,000.00
|1407 Oakes Rd #4
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 65,000.00
|855 Lannon Terrace #1503
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 146,000.00
|1803 Spring Meadow Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 149,650.00
|1406 Pheasant Run Dr Unit 203
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 175,000.00
|1134 Hastings Ct Unit 101
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 178,000.00
|4520 Wood Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 202,000.00
|3040 Meachem Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 214,200.00
|8205 Slater Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 258,000.00
|5718 Alta Loma Ct
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 261,200.00
|4103 Wood Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 292,000.00
|6540 Spring Meadow Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 305,000.00
|3603 Standish Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 535,000.00
|2929 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$ 39,000.00
|1715 Albert St
|Racine
|$ 39,000.00
|2053 Hayes Ave
|Racine
|$ 47,500.00
|2711 Eaton Ln
|Racine
|$ 52,000.00
|1424 Oregon St
|Racine
|$ 68,000.00
|2026 Summit Ave
|Racine
|$ 89,900.00
|2017 West Blvd
|Racine
|$ 105,000.00
|3023 Gilson St
|Racine
|$ 110,000.00
|111 Eleventh St #1
|Racine
|$ 112,000.00
|4136 Marquette Dr
|Racine
|$ 116,000.00
|1518 Boyd Ave
|Racine
|$ 116,400.00
|201 Bellmont Ave
|Racine
|$ 126,000.00
|2925 Gillen St
|Racine
|$ 133,000.00
|3430 First Ave
|Racine
|$ 145,000.00
|1324 West Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$ 145,100.00
|1107 Walton Ave
|Racine
|$ 150,000.00
|3105 Taylor Ave
|Racine
|$ 160,000.00
|1711 W Lawn Ave
|Racine
|$ 165,000.00
|1670 Perry Ave
|Racine
|$ 175,000.00
|612 10th St
|Racine
|$ 195,000.00
|2504 Douglas Ave
|Racine
|$ 320,000.00
|1211 Main St
|Racine
|$ 620,000.00
|627 N Memorial Dr
|Racine
|Purchased with 612 – 6th St, 1239 Racine St, and 1245 Dr MLK Jr Dr
|1239 Racine St
|Racine
|Purchased with 612 – 6th St, 627 N Memorial Dr, and 1245 Dr MLK Jr Dr
|1245 Dr Mlk Jr Dr
|Racine
|Purchased with 612 – 6th St, 627 N Memorial Dr, and 1239 Racine St
|2715 Eaton Ln, Racine, WI
|Racine
|Purchased with 2711 Eaton Ln and 2801 Eaton Ln
|2801 Eaton Ln, Racine, WI
|Racine
|Puchased with 2711 Eaton Ln and 2715 Eaton Ln
|33628 Washington Ave
|Rochester
|$ 4,000.00
|28506 Blue Crane Ct
|Rochester
|$ 25,000.00
|3424 Kennsington Sq
|Sturtevant
|$ 135,000.00
|8255 McHenry St
|Town of Burlington
|$ 375,000.00
|3202 Crossway Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$ 636,000.00
|29209 Elm Island Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$ 425,000.00
|5950 North River Bay Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$ 512,000.00
|907 State St
|Union Grove
|$ 180,000.00
|417 Trailview Crossing
|Village of Waterford
|$ 315,000.00
|5112 Wind Point Rd
|Wind Point
|$ 365,000.00