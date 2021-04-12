Racine County had 59 properties transferred to new owners between March 29th and April 1st, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

The properties acquired had a cash value of just over $11 million. That’s half of what was sold the week prior. Further, the average cost of properties this week in the City of Racine is $146,768.18. Village of Mt Pleasant properties sold for an average of $231,754.17. Lastly, the City of Burlington property prices averaged $205,414.29.

Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 
7317 Pheasant TrailCaledonia $                    165,500.00
5335 Linden CircleCaledonia $                    275,000.00
373 Conkey StCity of Burlington $                      75,000.00
116 E Jefferson StCity of Burlington $                    170,000.00
576 Edgewood DrCity of Burlington $                    175,000.00
301 Lewis StCity of Burlington $                    195,900.00
449 Hawthorn StCity of Burlington $                    200,000.00
372 Lewis StCity of Burlington $                    302,000.00
1200 Raptor Ct Unit 6City of Burlington $                    320,000.00
3128 Lathrop AveElmwood Park $                    520,000.00
1407 Oakes Rd #4Mt Pleasant $                      65,000.00
855 Lannon Terrace #1503Mt Pleasant $                    146,000.00
1803 Spring Meadow LnMt Pleasant $                    149,650.00
1406 Pheasant Run Dr Unit 203Mt Pleasant $                    175,000.00
1134 Hastings Ct Unit 101Mt Pleasant $                    178,000.00
4520 Wood RdMt Pleasant $                    202,000.00
3040 Meachem RdMt Pleasant $                    214,200.00
8205 Slater AveMt Pleasant $                    258,000.00
5718 Alta Loma CtMt Pleasant $                    261,200.00
4103 Wood LaneMt Pleasant $                    292,000.00
6540 Spring Meadow LnMt Pleasant $                    305,000.00
3603 Standish LnMt Pleasant $                    535,000.00
2929 Washington AveRacine $                      39,000.00
1715 Albert StRacine $                      39,000.00
2053 Hayes AveRacine $                      47,500.00
2711 Eaton LnRacine $                      52,000.00
1424 Oregon StRacine $                      68,000.00
2026 Summit AveRacine $                      89,900.00
2017 West BlvdRacine $                    105,000.00
3023 Gilson StRacine $                    110,000.00
111 Eleventh St #1Racine $                    112,000.00
4136 Marquette DrRacine $                    116,000.00
1518 Boyd AveRacine $                    116,400.00
201 Bellmont AveRacine $                    126,000.00
2925 Gillen StRacine $                    133,000.00
3430 First AveRacine $                    145,000.00
1324 West Lawn AveRacine $                    145,100.00
1107 Walton AveRacine $                    150,000.00
3105 Taylor AveRacine $                    160,000.00
1711 W Lawn AveRacine $                    165,000.00
1670 Perry AveRacine $                    175,000.00
612 10th StRacine $                    195,000.00
2504 Douglas AveRacine $                    320,000.00
1211 Main StRacine $                    620,000.00
627 N Memorial DrRacine Purchased with 612 – 6th St, 1239 Racine St, and 1245 Dr MLK Jr Dr 
1239 Racine StRacine Purchased with 612 – 6th St, 627 N Memorial Dr, and 1245 Dr MLK Jr Dr 
1245 Dr Mlk Jr DrRacine Purchased with 612 – 6th St, 627 N Memorial Dr, and 1239 Racine St 
2715 Eaton Ln, Racine, WIRacine Purchased with 2711 Eaton Ln and 2801 Eaton Ln 
2801 Eaton Ln, Racine, WIRacine Puchased with 2711 Eaton Ln and 2715 Eaton Ln 
33628 Washington AveRochester $                        4,000.00
28506 Blue Crane CtRochester $                      25,000.00
3424 Kennsington SqSturtevant $                    135,000.00
8255 McHenry StTown of Burlington $                    375,000.00
3202 Crossway RdTown of Burlington $                    636,000.00
29209 Elm Island DrTown of Waterford $                    425,000.00
5950 North River Bay RdTown of Waterford $                    512,000.00
907 State StUnion Grove $                    180,000.00
417 Trailview CrossingVillage of Waterford $                    315,000.00
5112 Wind Point RdWind Point $                    365,000.00