Racine County had 101 property sales between November 16 and 20, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

These properties had a cash value of almost $24 million. The transfers included properties occupied by Grove Insurance Agency and Rose Investments LLC.

Schauer Family Investments, LLC sold the property at 815 Main St, Union Grove. Further, Grove Insurance Agency currently occupies the property that was sold to Bonnie Sorenson for $189,900.00.

J & E Group, LLC acquired the commercial property occupied by Rose Investments, LLC, 1521 Waukesha Rd. Raymond, for $1,054,592.00.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 6745 Elderberry Rd Caledonia $32,500.00 3921 Scenic Way Caledonia $32,500.00 3219 4 Mile Rd Caledonia $151,625.00 6767 State Trunk Highway 38 Caledonia $170,000.00 4745 Vrana Ln Caledonia $223,000.00 2524 Antoinette Trail Caledonia $265,000.00 5500 Gallant Fox Ln Caledonia $281,000.00 3214 Great Oak Dr Caledonia $296,000.00 445 4 Mile Rd Caledonia $305,000.00 4528 Lasalle St Caledonia $317,900.00 4525 Matthew Dr Caledonia $364,900.00 6655 Walter Raleigh Lane Caledonia $449,900.00 2340 Stonegate Rd City of Burlington $94,900.00 589 W Chestnut St City of Burlington $175,000.00 189 W Highland Ave City of Burlington $233,200.00 400 West Chestnut St City of Burlington $238,500.00 584 Edgewood Dr City of Burlington $293,000.00 310 Margaret Ct City of Burlington $395,000.00 25703 Minnetonka Dr Dover $500,000.00 6412 Greenhill Dr Mt Pleasant $60,000.00 3320 Wood Rd Unit 3 Mt Pleasant $85,000.00 6700 Mariner Dr #203 Mt Pleasant $112,000.00 6800 Mariner Dr #102 Mt Pleasant $119,000.00 3524 Meachem Rd Mt Pleasant $189,000.00 5829 Sunset Blvd Mt Pleasant $206,900.00 1137 Bedford Ct Unit 202 Mt Pleasant $208,400.00 1321 Ramona Dr Mt Pleasant $225,500.00 4405 Meachem Rd Mt Pleasant $229,000.00 2815 Parkshire Dr Mt Pleasant $231,400.00 1302 Ramona Dr Mt Pleasant $234,800.00 4838 West Knollwood Dr Mt Pleasant $247,200.00 5622 Carriage Hills Dr Mt Pleasant $254,900.00 9236 Hollyhock Lane Mt Pleasant $288,900.00 1044 Tallgrass Lane Mt Pleasant $339,000.00 738 Hunter Dr Mt Pleasant $370,000.00 5228 Cornerstone Way Mt Pleasant $410,900.00 25400 Windsong Ct Norway $269,000.00 27351 Foxhaven Dr Norway $375,000.00 7201 W View Dr Norway $586,900.00 2319 Charles St Racine $14,000.00 1652 Edgewood Ave Racine $15,000.00 928 Delamere Ave Racine $15,000.00 1221 Grand Ave Racine $20,000.00 404 Cliff Ave Racine $46,000.00 1131 Villa St Racine $50,000.00 613 William St Racine $82,500.00 127 Brooker St Racine $95,000.00 5227 Admiralty Ave Racine $95,000.00 403 Chicago St Racine $99,000.00 926 High St Racine $110,000.00 620 Indiana St Racine $110,000.00 1505 Thurston Ave Racine $119,900.00 2808 Douglas Ave Racine $125,000.00 2348 Kinzie Ave Racine $133,000.00 3010 16th St Racine $133,500.00 1301 Romayne Ave Racine $140,000.00 2049 Hickory Grove Ave Racine $140,000.00 605 William St Racine $145,900.00 2326 Grove Ave Racine $146,000.00 3420 Charles St Racine $150,000.00 2411 Jerome Blvd Racine $151,500.00 2118 Rapids Dr Racine $155,000.00 1444 Harrington Dr Racine $170,000.00 803 Willmor St Racine $170,000.00 1126 Virginia St Racine $172,000.00 2821 Pinehurst Ave Racine $180,000.00 1468 Crabapple Dr Racine $182,000.00 531 Mulberry Ln Racine $190,000.00 1022 Russet St Racine $205,000.00 3500 Washington Ave Racine $210,500.00 205 Sheffield Dr Racine $229,000.00 1703 College Ave Racine $250,000.00 822 Kentucky St Racine $252,000.00 1504 College Ave Racine $279,000.00 3902 5 1/2 Mile Rd Raymond $369,000.00 3839 80th St Raymond $381,423.00 1521 Waukesha Rd Raymond $1,054,592.00 602 Mink Ranch Rd Rochester $315,000.00 3261 91st St Sturtevant $194,000.00 8616 Citadel Terrace Sturtevant $332,000.00 2004 Bieneman Rd Town of Burlington $150,000.00 1621 S Browns Lake Rd Town of Burlington $200,000.00 30045 Arrow Dr Town of Burlington $227,000.00 33104 S Honey Lake Rd Town of Burlington $462,000.00 7745 Lakeview Dr Town of Burlington $500,000.00 30900 Grand Dr Lot 34 Town of Waterford $129,900.00 4429 Golf Dr Town of Waterford $315,000.00 28814 Stone Ridge Ct Town of Waterford $326,000.00 7803 Greenhaven Terrace Town of Waterford $450,000.00 30827 Morning View Circle Town of Waterford $490,350.00 29430 Riverview Lane Town of Waterford $530,000.00 815 Main St Union Grove $189,900.00 1700 Main St Union Grove $214,000.00 725 13th Ave Union Grove $220,000.00 506 E Main St Village of Waterford $215,000.00 417 Trail View Crossing Village of Waterford $312,500.00 147 Lakefield Ct Wind Point $227,500.00 14728 Plank Rd Yorkville $180,000.00 19522 County Line Rd Yorkville $346,000.00 14116 Marina Dr Yorkville $664,000.00