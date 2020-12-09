Racine County had 101 property sales between November 16 and 20, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
These properties had a cash value of almost $24 million. The transfers included properties occupied by Grove Insurance Agency and Rose Investments LLC.
- Schauer Family Investments, LLC sold the property at 815 Main St, Union Grove. Further, Grove Insurance Agency currently occupies the property that was sold to Bonnie Sorenson for $189,900.00.
- J & E Group, LLC acquired the commercial property occupied by Rose Investments, LLC, 1521 Waukesha Rd. Raymond, for $1,054,592.00.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|6745 Elderberry Rd
|Caledonia
|$32,500.00
|3921 Scenic Way
|Caledonia
|$32,500.00
|3219 4 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$151,625.00
|6767 State Trunk Highway 38
|Caledonia
|$170,000.00
|4745 Vrana Ln
|Caledonia
|$223,000.00
|2524 Antoinette Trail
|Caledonia
|$265,000.00
|5500 Gallant Fox Ln
|Caledonia
|$281,000.00
|3214 Great Oak Dr
|Caledonia
|$296,000.00
|445 4 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$305,000.00
|4528 Lasalle St
|Caledonia
|$317,900.00
|4525 Matthew Dr
|Caledonia
|$364,900.00
|6655 Walter Raleigh Lane
|Caledonia
|$449,900.00
|2340 Stonegate Rd
|City of Burlington
|$94,900.00
|589 W Chestnut St
|City of Burlington
|$175,000.00
|189 W Highland Ave
|City of Burlington
|$233,200.00
|400 West Chestnut St
|City of Burlington
|$238,500.00
|584 Edgewood Dr
|City of Burlington
|$293,000.00
|310 Margaret Ct
|City of Burlington
|$395,000.00
|25703 Minnetonka Dr
|Dover
|$500,000.00
|6412 Greenhill Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$60,000.00
|3320 Wood Rd Unit 3
|Mt Pleasant
|$85,000.00
|6700 Mariner Dr #203
|Mt Pleasant
|$112,000.00
|6800 Mariner Dr #102
|Mt Pleasant
|$119,000.00
|3524 Meachem Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$189,000.00
|5829 Sunset Blvd
|Mt Pleasant
|$206,900.00
|1137 Bedford Ct Unit 202
|Mt Pleasant
|$208,400.00
|1321 Ramona Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$225,500.00
|4405 Meachem Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$229,000.00
|2815 Parkshire Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$231,400.00
|1302 Ramona Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$234,800.00
|4838 West Knollwood Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$247,200.00
|5622 Carriage Hills Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$254,900.00
|9236 Hollyhock Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$288,900.00
|1044 Tallgrass Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$339,000.00
|738 Hunter Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$370,000.00
|5228 Cornerstone Way
|Mt Pleasant
|$410,900.00
|25400 Windsong Ct
|Norway
|$269,000.00
|27351 Foxhaven Dr
|Norway
|$375,000.00
|7201 W View Dr
|Norway
|$586,900.00
|2319 Charles St
|Racine
|$14,000.00
|1652 Edgewood Ave
|Racine
|$15,000.00
|928 Delamere Ave
|Racine
|$15,000.00
|1221 Grand Ave
|Racine
|$20,000.00
|404 Cliff Ave
|Racine
|$46,000.00
|1131 Villa St
|Racine
|$50,000.00
|613 William St
|Racine
|$82,500.00
|127 Brooker St
|Racine
|$95,000.00
|5227 Admiralty Ave
|Racine
|$95,000.00
|403 Chicago St
|Racine
|$99,000.00
|926 High St
|Racine
|$110,000.00
|620 Indiana St
|Racine
|$110,000.00
|1505 Thurston Ave
|Racine
|$119,900.00
|2808 Douglas Ave
|Racine
|$125,000.00
|2348 Kinzie Ave
|Racine
|$133,000.00
|3010 16th St
|Racine
|$133,500.00
|1301 Romayne Ave
|Racine
|$140,000.00
|2049 Hickory Grove Ave
|Racine
|$140,000.00
|605 William St
|Racine
|$145,900.00
|2326 Grove Ave
|Racine
|$146,000.00
|3420 Charles St
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|2411 Jerome Blvd
|Racine
|$151,500.00
|2118 Rapids Dr
|Racine
|$155,000.00
|1444 Harrington Dr
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|803 Willmor St
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|1126 Virginia St
|Racine
|$172,000.00
|2821 Pinehurst Ave
|Racine
|$180,000.00
|1468 Crabapple Dr
|Racine
|$182,000.00
|531 Mulberry Ln
|Racine
|$190,000.00
|1022 Russet St
|Racine
|$205,000.00
|3500 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$210,500.00
|205 Sheffield Dr
|Racine
|$229,000.00
|1703 College Ave
|Racine
|$250,000.00
|822 Kentucky St
|Racine
|$252,000.00
|1504 College Ave
|Racine
|$279,000.00
|3902 5 1/2 Mile Rd
|Raymond
|$369,000.00
|3839 80th St
|Raymond
|$381,423.00
|1521 Waukesha Rd
|Raymond
|$1,054,592.00
|602 Mink Ranch Rd
|Rochester
|$315,000.00
|3261 91st St
|Sturtevant
|$194,000.00
|8616 Citadel Terrace
|Sturtevant
|$332,000.00
|2004 Bieneman Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$150,000.00
|1621 S Browns Lake Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$200,000.00
|30045 Arrow Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$227,000.00
|33104 S Honey Lake Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$462,000.00
|7745 Lakeview Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$500,000.00
|30900 Grand Dr Lot 34
|Town of Waterford
|$129,900.00
|4429 Golf Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$315,000.00
|28814 Stone Ridge Ct
|Town of Waterford
|$326,000.00
|7803 Greenhaven Terrace
|Town of Waterford
|$450,000.00
|30827 Morning View Circle
|Town of Waterford
|$490,350.00
|29430 Riverview Lane
|Town of Waterford
|$530,000.00
|815 Main St
|Union Grove
|$189,900.00
|1700 Main St
|Union Grove
|$214,000.00
|725 13th Ave
|Union Grove
|$220,000.00
|506 E Main St
|Village of Waterford
|$215,000.00
|417 Trail View Crossing
|Village of Waterford
|$312,500.00
|147 Lakefield Ct
|Wind Point
|$227,500.00
|14728 Plank Rd
|Yorkville
|$180,000.00
|19522 County Line Rd
|Yorkville
|$346,000.00
|14116 Marina Dr
|Yorkville
|$664,000.00
