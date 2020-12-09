Racine County had 101 property sales between November 16 and 20, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

These properties had a cash value of almost $24 million. The transfers included properties occupied by Grove Insurance Agency and Rose Investments LLC.

  • Schauer Family Investments, LLC sold the property at 815 Main St, Union Grove. Further, Grove Insurance Agency currently occupies the property that was sold to Bonnie Sorenson for $189,900.00.
  • J & E Group, LLC acquired the commercial property occupied by Rose Investments, LLC, 1521 Waukesha Rd. Raymond, for $1,054,592.00.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
6745 Elderberry RdCaledonia$32,500.00
3921 Scenic WayCaledonia$32,500.00
3219 4 Mile RdCaledonia$151,625.00
6767 State Trunk Highway 38Caledonia$170,000.00
4745 Vrana LnCaledonia$223,000.00
2524 Antoinette TrailCaledonia$265,000.00
5500 Gallant Fox LnCaledonia$281,000.00
3214 Great Oak DrCaledonia$296,000.00
445 4 Mile RdCaledonia$305,000.00
4528 Lasalle StCaledonia$317,900.00
4525 Matthew DrCaledonia$364,900.00
6655 Walter Raleigh LaneCaledonia$449,900.00
2340 Stonegate RdCity of Burlington$94,900.00
589 W Chestnut StCity of Burlington$175,000.00
189 W Highland AveCity of Burlington$233,200.00
400 West Chestnut StCity of Burlington$238,500.00
584 Edgewood DrCity of Burlington$293,000.00
310 Margaret CtCity of Burlington$395,000.00
25703 Minnetonka DrDover$500,000.00
6412 Greenhill DrMt Pleasant$60,000.00
3320 Wood Rd Unit 3Mt Pleasant$85,000.00
6700 Mariner Dr #203Mt Pleasant$112,000.00
6800 Mariner Dr #102Mt Pleasant$119,000.00
3524 Meachem RdMt Pleasant$189,000.00
5829 Sunset BlvdMt Pleasant$206,900.00
1137 Bedford Ct Unit 202Mt Pleasant$208,400.00
1321 Ramona DrMt Pleasant$225,500.00
4405 Meachem RdMt Pleasant$229,000.00
2815 Parkshire DrMt Pleasant$231,400.00
1302 Ramona DrMt Pleasant$234,800.00
4838 West Knollwood DrMt Pleasant$247,200.00
5622 Carriage Hills DrMt Pleasant$254,900.00
9236 Hollyhock LaneMt Pleasant$288,900.00
1044 Tallgrass LaneMt Pleasant$339,000.00
738 Hunter DrMt Pleasant$370,000.00
5228 Cornerstone WayMt Pleasant$410,900.00
25400 Windsong CtNorway$269,000.00
27351 Foxhaven DrNorway$375,000.00
7201 W View DrNorway$586,900.00
2319 Charles StRacine$14,000.00
1652 Edgewood AveRacine$15,000.00
928 Delamere AveRacine$15,000.00
1221 Grand AveRacine$20,000.00
404 Cliff AveRacine$46,000.00
1131 Villa StRacine$50,000.00
613 William StRacine$82,500.00
127 Brooker StRacine$95,000.00
5227 Admiralty AveRacine$95,000.00
403 Chicago StRacine$99,000.00
926 High StRacine$110,000.00
620 Indiana StRacine$110,000.00
1505 Thurston AveRacine$119,900.00
2808 Douglas AveRacine$125,000.00
2348 Kinzie AveRacine$133,000.00
3010 16th StRacine$133,500.00
1301 Romayne AveRacine$140,000.00
2049 Hickory Grove AveRacine$140,000.00
605 William StRacine$145,900.00
2326 Grove AveRacine$146,000.00
3420 Charles StRacine$150,000.00
2411 Jerome BlvdRacine$151,500.00
2118 Rapids DrRacine$155,000.00
1444 Harrington DrRacine$170,000.00
803 Willmor StRacine$170,000.00
1126 Virginia StRacine$172,000.00
2821 Pinehurst AveRacine$180,000.00
1468 Crabapple DrRacine$182,000.00
531 Mulberry LnRacine$190,000.00
1022 Russet StRacine$205,000.00
3500 Washington AveRacine$210,500.00
205 Sheffield DrRacine$229,000.00
1703 College AveRacine$250,000.00
822 Kentucky StRacine$252,000.00
1504 College AveRacine$279,000.00
3902 5 1/2 Mile RdRaymond$369,000.00
3839 80th StRaymond$381,423.00
1521 Waukesha RdRaymond$1,054,592.00
602 Mink Ranch RdRochester$315,000.00
3261 91st StSturtevant$194,000.00
8616 Citadel TerraceSturtevant$332,000.00
2004 Bieneman RdTown of Burlington$150,000.00
1621 S Browns Lake RdTown of Burlington$200,000.00
30045 Arrow DrTown of Burlington$227,000.00
33104 S Honey Lake RdTown of Burlington$462,000.00
7745 Lakeview DrTown of Burlington$500,000.00
30900 Grand Dr Lot 34Town of Waterford$129,900.00
4429 Golf DrTown of Waterford$315,000.00
28814 Stone Ridge CtTown of Waterford$326,000.00
7803 Greenhaven TerraceTown of Waterford$450,000.00
30827 Morning View CircleTown of Waterford$490,350.00
29430 Riverview LaneTown of Waterford$530,000.00
815 Main StUnion Grove$189,900.00
1700 Main StUnion Grove$214,000.00
725 13th AveUnion Grove$220,000.00
506 E Main StVillage of Waterford$215,000.00
417 Trail View CrossingVillage of Waterford$312,500.00
147 Lakefield CtWind Point$227,500.00
14728 Plank RdYorkville$180,000.00
19522 County Line RdYorkville$346,000.00
14116 Marina DrYorkville$664,000.00

