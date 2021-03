The real estate market in Racine County is tricky right now. Real estate agents have a glut of buyers, but not a lot of home inventory to sell.

With that said, if you are looking to downsize and want to move into a condo or assisted living facility, you might just spare yourself the pain of having to buy a home in a very tough market. But with Foxconn starting to build out at least some of its manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant, all of that could change.