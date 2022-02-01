About $16 million in real estate changed hands between Jan. 24 through Jan. 28 in Racine County, including a dental office, the former Racine Cycelry, and the Los Mariachis restaurant, according to the Racine County Clerk of Deeds office.
Racine County Real Estate highlights
Theresa Madrigal sold 1558 S 124th Street, Raymond, to Sandra Madrigal for $232,400. The property, Los Mariachis, transferred ownership from a family member to a family member.
Chains of Pace, formerly known as Racine Cycelry, at 4615 Washington Ave., was sold to Zorg LLC, a company owned by Zac Pawlowski, for $460,000.
Rebecca J. McCracken, a dentist, sold 3011 90th Street to Longford Dental LLC for $340,000.
Sales list
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|33920 Rose Street
|Burlington
|$ 210,000.00
|409 Herman Street
|Burlington
|$ 215,000.00
|525 Park Ave
|Burlington
|$ 325,000.00
|33605 Dream Street
|Burlington
|$ 325,000.00
|2600 Browns Lake Drive
|Burlington
|$ 1,135,000.00
|4840 Vrana Lane
|Caledonia
|$ 92,300.00
|3800 Cheyenne Court Unit 1
|Caledonia
|$ 134,000.00
|1805 Johnson Ave
|Caledonia
|$ 150,000.00
|4840 Vrana Lane
|Caledonia
|$ 184,700.00
|6530 Libra Lane
|Caledonia
|$ 280,250.00
|6900 Douglas Ave
|Caledonia
|$ 387,000.00
|3828 Saratoga Court
|Elmwood Park
|$ 135,800.00
|1700 Warwick Way
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 35,000.00
|1919 Durand Ave
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 133,000.00
|5726 Cambridge Lane #6
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 144,900.00
|7600 County Line Road
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 145,000.00
|3128 Wood Road Unit 8
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 165,000.00
|133 South Summerset Drive
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 249,000.00
|4318 Danbury Lane
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 260,000.00
|8106 Old Spring Street
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 265,000.00
|5644 Sandy Lane
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 326,000.00
|3409 Breen Bay Road South
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 335,000.00
|5417 Yorkshire Court
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 365,800.00
|1436 90th Street
|Mount Pleasant
|$ 550,000.00
|1501 Owen Ave
|Racine
|$ 42,500.00
|1506 Carlisle Ave
|Racine
|$ 65,000.00
|2411 Wasington Ave
|Racine
|$ 83,100.00
|913 College Ave
|Racine
|$ 88,600.00
|1748 Lathrop Ave
|Racine
|$ 90,000.00
|1633 Packard ave
|Racine
|$ 100,000.00
|1756 Oregon Street
|Racine
|$ 105,000.00
|1528 Grove Ave
|Racine
|$ 110,500.00
|1506 Carlise Ave
|Racine
|$ 115,000.00
|3313 La Salle Street
|Racine
|$ 115,000.00
|1920 Howe Street
|Racine
|$ 115,000.00
|823 Yout Street
|Racine
|$ 125,000.00
|2208 La Salle Street
|Racine
|$ 137,500.00
|3201 Geneva Street
|Racine
|$ 149,000.00
|2900 Geneva Street
|Racine
|$ 149,900.00
|4618 Byrd Ave
|Racine
|$ 152,900.00
|1128 Hayes Ave
|Racine
|$ 155,000.00
|900 Kentucky Street
|Racine
|$ 157,000.00
|1222 Cedar Creek Street
|Racine
|$ 160,000.00
|1529 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$ 160,000.00
|2027 Grange Ave
|Racine
|$ 163,000.00
|1104 Lathrop Ave
|Racine
|$ 168,000.00
|4100 Shadow lane Unit 4104
|Racine
|$ 170,000.00
|2124 Kentucky Street
|Racine
|$ 172,500.00
|110 Illinios Street
|Racine
|$ 183,850.00
|2707 N Main Street
|Racine
|$ 185,000.00
|904 Saxony Drive
|Racine
|$ 190,000.00
|2531 Maple Grove Ave
|Racine
|$ 220,000.00
|118 Sheffield Drive
|Racine
|$ 225,000.00
|4615 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$ 460,000.00
|10616 Northwestern Ave
|Racine
|$ 950,000.00
|1558 S 124th Street
|Raymond
|$ 232,400.00
|1130 76th Street
|Raymond
|$ 240,000.00
|200 East Ela Street
|Rochester
|$ 309,000.00
|28729 Washington Ave
|Rochester
|$ 346,000.00
|3011 90th Street
|Sturtevant
|$ 340,000.00
|3155 Loumos Court
|Sturtevant
|$ 358,900.00
|1436 Main Street
|Union Grove
|$ 131,600.00
|108 N. 3rd Street
|Waterford
|$ 180,000.00
|4235 Riverside Road
|Waterford
|$ 205,000.00
|30905 Shady Lane
|Waterford
|$ 325,000.00
|658 Cherrywood Drive
|Waterford
|$ 416,000.00
|910 Foxwalk Drive
|Waterford
|$ 426,722.00
|28212 E. River Bay Road
|Waterford
|$ 430,000.00
|234 E. 4 Mile Road
|Wind Point
|$ 111,000.00
|4912 Joan Ave
|Wind Point
|$ 250,000.00