Theresa Madrigal sold 1558 S 124th Street, Raymond, to Sandra Madrigal for $232,400. The property, Los Mariachis, transferred ownership from a family member to a family member.

Chains of Pace, formerly known as Racine Cycelry, at 4615 Washington Ave., was sold to Zorg LLC, a company owned by Zac Pawlowski, for $460,000.

Rebecca J. McCracken, a dentist, sold 3011 90th Street to Longford Dental LLC for $340,000.