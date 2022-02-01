About $16 million in real estate changed hands between Jan. 24 through Jan. 28 in Racine County, including a dental office, the former Racine Cycelry, and the Los Mariachis restaurant, according to the Racine County Clerk of Deeds office.

Racine County Real Estate highlights

Theresa Madrigal sold 1558 S 124th Street, Raymond, to Sandra Madrigal for $232,400. The property, Los Mariachis, transferred ownership from a family member to a family member.

Chains of Pace, formerly known as Racine Cycelry, at 4615 Washington Ave., was sold to Zorg LLC, a company owned by Zac Pawlowski, for $460,000.

Rebecca J. McCracken, a dentist, sold 3011 90th Street to Longford Dental LLC for $340,000.

Sales list

PROPERTY ADDRESSMUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
33920 Rose StreetBurlington$ 210,000.00
409 Herman StreetBurlington$ 215,000.00
525 Park AveBurlington$ 325,000.00
33605 Dream StreetBurlington$ 325,000.00
2600 Browns Lake DriveBurlington$ 1,135,000.00
4840 Vrana LaneCaledonia$ 92,300.00
3800 Cheyenne Court Unit 1Caledonia$ 134,000.00
1805 Johnson AveCaledonia$ 150,000.00
4840 Vrana LaneCaledonia$ 184,700.00
6530 Libra LaneCaledonia$ 280,250.00
6900 Douglas AveCaledonia$ 387,000.00
3828 Saratoga CourtElmwood Park$ 135,800.00
1700 Warwick WayMount Pleasant$ 35,000.00
1919 Durand AveMount Pleasant$ 133,000.00
5726 Cambridge Lane #6Mount Pleasant$ 144,900.00
7600 County Line RoadMount Pleasant$ 145,000.00
3128 Wood Road Unit 8Mount Pleasant$ 165,000.00
133 South Summerset DriveMount Pleasant$ 249,000.00
4318 Danbury LaneMount Pleasant$ 260,000.00
8106 Old Spring StreetMount Pleasant$ 265,000.00
5644 Sandy LaneMount Pleasant$ 326,000.00
3409 Breen Bay Road SouthMount Pleasant$ 335,000.00
5417 Yorkshire CourtMount Pleasant$ 365,800.00
1436 90th StreetMount Pleasant$ 550,000.00
1501 Owen AveRacine$ 42,500.00
1506 Carlisle AveRacine$ 65,000.00
2411 Wasington AveRacine$ 83,100.00
913 College AveRacine$ 88,600.00
1748 Lathrop AveRacine$ 90,000.00
1633 Packard aveRacine$ 100,000.00
1756 Oregon StreetRacine$ 105,000.00
1528 Grove AveRacine$ 110,500.00
1506 Carlise AveRacine$ 115,000.00
3313 La Salle StreetRacine$ 115,000.00
1920 Howe StreetRacine$ 115,000.00
823 Yout StreetRacine$ 125,000.00
2208 La Salle StreetRacine$ 137,500.00
3201 Geneva StreetRacine$ 149,000.00
2900 Geneva StreetRacine$ 149,900.00
4618 Byrd AveRacine$ 152,900.00
1128 Hayes AveRacine$ 155,000.00
900 Kentucky StreetRacine$ 157,000.00
1222 Cedar Creek StreetRacine$ 160,000.00
1529 Cleveland AveRacine$ 160,000.00
2027 Grange AveRacine$ 163,000.00
1104 Lathrop AveRacine$ 168,000.00
4100 Shadow lane Unit 4104Racine$ 170,000.00
2124 Kentucky StreetRacine$ 172,500.00
110 Illinios StreetRacine$ 183,850.00
2707 N Main StreetRacine$ 185,000.00
904 Saxony DriveRacine$ 190,000.00
2531 Maple Grove AveRacine$ 220,000.00
118 Sheffield DriveRacine$ 225,000.00
4615 Washington AveRacine$ 460,000.00
10616 Northwestern AveRacine$ 950,000.00
1558 S 124th StreetRaymond$ 232,400.00
1130 76th StreetRaymond$ 240,000.00
200 East Ela StreetRochester$ 309,000.00
28729 Washington AveRochester$ 346,000.00
3011 90th StreetSturtevant$ 340,000.00
3155 Loumos CourtSturtevant$ 358,900.00
1436 Main StreetUnion Grove$ 131,600.00
108 N. 3rd StreetWaterford$ 180,000.00
4235 Riverside RoadWaterford$ 205,000.00
30905 Shady LaneWaterford$ 325,000.00
658 Cherrywood DriveWaterford$ 416,000.00
910 Foxwalk DriveWaterford$ 426,722.00
28212 E. River Bay RoadWaterford$ 430,000.00
234 E. 4 Mile RoadWind Point$ 111,000.00
4912 Joan AveWind Point$ 250,000.00

Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.