National Weather Service officials have re-recognized Racine County as a StormReady® county! The StormReady program helps community leaders and residents better prepare for hazardous weather

and flooding. StormReady counties have made a strong commitment to implement the infrastructure

and systems needed to save lives and protect property when severe weather strikes.

“Racine County was the first county in southern Wisconsin to be recognized as StormReady back in 2005 and they continue to show their commitment to weather preparedness by making sure their communities are ready for hazardous weather,” said NWS Milwaukee Warning Coordination Meteorologist Tim Halbach.

“Racine County has made an ongoing commitment to preparedness by recertifying as a StormReady community through the National Weather Service,” commented David Maack, Racine County Emergency Management Coordinator. “Early warning saves lives and by working closely with the National Weather Service to educate the public about severe weather, we can reduce the risk to life and property during severe weather events. This recognition validates our efforts to be better prepared as a community.”

The nationwide community preparedness program, founded in 1999, is a grassroots approach to preparing for natural hazards. Today, more than 3,000 U.S. communities are better prepared for severe weather through the StormReady program.

To be recognized as StormReady, a county must maintain a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center; have more than one way to receive National Weather Service warnings and to alert the public; be able to monitor local weather and flood conditions; conduct community preparedness programs; and ensure hazardous weather and flooding are addressed in formal emergency management plans, which include training SKYWARN® weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.

The StormReady program is part of the National Weather Service’s working partnership with the International Association of Emergency Managers and the National Emergency Management Association. The StormReady recognition is valid for three years and can be renewed.

The National Weather Service’s Milwaukee/Sullivan Forecast Office, located in Dousman, WI., is the primary source of weather data, forecasts, and warnings for about 3 million people in 20 southern Wisconsin counties. Join us on Facebook and Twitter. Working with partners, the National Weather Service is building a Weather-Ready Nation to support community resilience in the face of increasing vulnerability to extreme weather.