Times are tough, but they don’t have to be.

Racine County Eye is kicking off a twice-a-month video series called Racine County Speaks, a program about organizations that help. In our first episode, Hollie White, the project coordinator for Improving Children’s Mental Health Through School and Community, talks about how Racine County Eye residents can find help on their new website.

If you would like to have your organization featured to want to sponsor this segment, please reach out to Denise Lockwood at denise@racinecountyeye.com