It’s game day! Schools across Racine County will make their season debut tonight, Aug 18. They’re hitting the fields for the first time for the 2022-2023 football season. Grab your popcorn and save your seats because Friday night lights are back on!

Are you looking to catch a game, support our schools and watch local talent shine? The following directory can be used to find games happening tonight.

Please note that listed are only Racine County high schools. They may play against schools outside the county or at locations outside of Racine County.

Racine County Football

Burlington High School

The Demons play tonight at a neutral location. The remainder of their schedule is online. Please note that details are subject to change.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Janesville Parker Elkhorn Area High School Burlington High School football

Case High School

The Eagles are hoping to soar tonight at their home field. Find out where they play after tonight, and view their schedule.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Beloit Memorial Racine Case High School Hammes Field Case High School football

Catholic Central High School

Catholic Central High school’s schedule can be found online. They’ll travel out of the county tonight, but don’t worry, they’ll be back in town this season.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Princeton High School Princeton High School District Catholic Central High School football

Horlick High School

The rebels are ready! Check out the Horlick High School schedule to find out where you can see the Rebels rally this season.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Milwaukee Marshall Horlick Athletic Field Horlick High School football

Park High School

The Panthers are on the prowl for another season. Find their schedule and see when you can catch a game.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. West Allis Central West Allis Athletic Complex – West Stadium Park High School football

St. Catherine’s High School

The Angels are taking flight tonight. They’ll play Racine Lutheran. The rest of the season’s schedule can be viewed online.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Racine Lutheran Pritchard Park St. Catherine’s High School football



Racine Lutheran High School

Racine Lutheran will go up against St. Catherine’s for a cross-town rivalry. See who they play next, and view their schedule.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. St. Catherine’s Pritchard Park Racine Lutheran High School football



Waterford High School

The Wolverines are defending their school tonight at home. Find their full schedule online.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. West Bend East Waterford High School Football Field Waterford High School football

Local Sports

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local sports, business, and more.

Subscribe to the Wisco Huddle to stay up-to-date with your favorite Wisconsin high school sports.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.