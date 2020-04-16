Racine County officials on Thursday announced a new program that will provide another meal option for homebound senior citizens while giving local restaurants an opportunity for additional business during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Racine County Senior Nutrition Program is seeking to contract with approximately 12 restaurants to provide delivered and curb-side meals to seniors who are homebound due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements. Restaurants that are selected to participate in the new program will be required to provide nutritious meals Monday through Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., with about 50 to 100 meals expected each day. Interested restaurant operators can apply by visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/69Y6DHY.

The meals will be funded through the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act and federal CARES Act, which provides supplementary funds for nutrition programs during COVID-19. These funds and the restaurant initiative are in addition to the Senior Nutrition Program’s existing Meals on Wheels and congregate programming

.“This initiative is a win-win: it provides another option for homebound seniors who would otherwise have difficulty accessing meals, and it supports our great local restaurants that have been impacted by COVID-19 — all while maintaining social distancing requirements to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Racine County,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in a news release.

“Racine County Aging and Disability Resource Center staff has been working extremely hard to ensure services to seniors are not disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re excited to provide this unique opportunity for our seniors and local restaurant owners,” he added.

Racine County resident, age 60 and older, can register for the Senior Nutrition Program by calling (262) 833-8766. A donation of $3 per meal is suggested. Donations to this program can be made directly to the Senior Nutrition Program.