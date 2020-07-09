A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into his squad car at 5:10 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 45 at County Highway A.

The driver of a Buick LeSabre failed to stop at a four-way stop sign and crashed into the patrol car, according to a press release by the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.

Two other passengers accompanied the driver, a 22-year-old man, in the Buick. All three claimed to have no injuries.

Following the crash, Wisconsin State Patrol officers conducted an investigation, issued three traffic citations to the man, and released him from the scene. The patrol officer also took a 29-year-old woman, who had been a passenger in the car, into custody because she had a bench warrant for a drug-related charge.

Rescue personnel treated the deputy’s injuries on-scene.

A tow truck removed both cars due to the damage the vehicles sustained. A utility pole was also damaged after the car crashed into the squad.

