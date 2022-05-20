RACINE COUNTY – Racine County Sheriff’s deputies will be handing out gift cards for milkshakes in the coming weeks, thanks to a donation by two area businesses.

Kravings Premium Beverages and M. Buse Contractors partnered to sponsor 250 $5-rechargable gift cards that were donated to the Sheriff’s Office. The cards are redeemable at Kravings, a gourmet milkshake shop in Waterford with locations coming to Burlington and Mount Pleasant. Sheriff’s deputies will be able to give out the cards to citizens.

Kravings is co-owned by Mike Ottelien and Jordan Karwzik. M. Buse Contractors, operated by Mike Buse, offers lawn maintenance services.

Racine County Sheriff Schmaling offers thanks

“It is my pleasure to partner with these two fine, local businesses to help create positive relationships within the community by giving people the gift of delicious milkshakes,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a news release. “Thank you to Kravings and M. Buse Contractors.”

