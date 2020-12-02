RACINE – The Racine County Sheriff’s Office recently launched an informational COVID-19 dashboard for the Racine County Jail. The custom website provides an ongoing snapshot of the jail status and an overview of safety steps that are being taken to reduce the virus spread within the jail.

The dashboard can be viewed here.

As of Tuesday, the dashboard indicated that 20 jail inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 and one inmate was awaiting test results. No jail staff or contractors had tested positive.

The jail’s inmate capacity is 876. The Sheriff’s Office COVID-19 response plan, developed in March, includes reducing the jail population by 250 inmates. Other safety protocols include a 14-day, two-tier quarantine of all new inmates, mandatory temperature checks and face masks for anyone entering the facility and sanitizing the facility perimeter and common areas five times per day.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!