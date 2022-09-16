UNION GROVE – Cary Madrigal, a captain in the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, is the recipient of the 2022 Frank Lamping Community Service Award.

The award, presented by Community State Bank (CSB), is inspired by the late Frank Lamping, a Union Grove native. It was created to acknowledge and celebrate a community member who exemplifies positivity, selflessness and leadership, who inspires others to give back to the community.

Madrigal has been gifted $1,000 by CSB to donate to a local non-profit or service organization of her choice. The public is invited to an award celebration in her honor on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. outdoors at the CSB office, 1500 Main St. The award presentation is planned for 6 p.m.

Madrigal is a lifetime resident of Union Grove. She attended school in Union Grove and raised her three children in the same community. She joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2001 and worked her way up the ranks to become its first female captain. She has served as a deputy in multiple divisions. She has been a sensitive crimes investigator, a sergeant and a lieutenant prior to her current position.

Madrigal has donated her time to support local organizations such as American Cancer Society – Relay for Life, Yorkville 4-H, Sexual Assault Services of Racine and the Union Grove High School Mental Health Steering Committee. She has also volunteered for several years as the main officer for CSB’s financial literacy program, MyLIFE, at the high school. She is also a Lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary’s in Kansasville.

Credit: Racine County Sheriff's Office “Cary is the epitome of what this award is all about. I had the honor of serving on the award committee in place of my late father-in-law and award recipient, James Moyer. Cary was the first person that came to mind as a nominee and I know Jim would say the same. She is selfless, humble, and donates so much of her time to support our community. Where there’s a cheesecake, there’s Cary, made with love to support a local cause.” Julie Moyer, awards committee member

Madrigal is a talented baker and uses her special skills to help support local fundraisers. Cary has baked hundreds of cheesecakes and pies to support local events such as St. Mary’s Pork Chop Dinner, festivals, and Tee It Up Fore Ty, which supports local youth with cancer. She has also helped lead and serve at local food stands for several years including Yorkville 4-H and Kiwanis food stands at Racine County Fair.

The Community State Bank nominating committee for the 2022 Frank Lamping Community Service Award included Julie Moyer (Stand-in for 2021 Award Recipient, James Moyer), Matthew Newholm, Eugene Bower, Donald Meredith and Barbara Geschke.

