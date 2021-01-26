RACINE COUNTY – The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has been selected to receive a grant for the purchase of an additional dog for its K-9 Unit from the Emma Loves Dogs Foundation.
“Despite the great care of our handlers, several of our K-9’s are nearing the end of their service life due to their age. This grant will allow our office to begin replacing those K-9’s over the next several years while still maintaining our K-9 Unit staffing overall,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release. “The Sheriff’s Office is extremely grateful for being selected by the Emma Loves Dog Foundation. This grant helps to ensure the Sheriff’s Office can continue its long-standing commitment to public safety through our K-9 unit.”
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit is independently funded through grants and generous donations from local businesses, the general public, and fundraising events.
To learn more about the Emma Loves Dogs Foundation, visit http://www.emmalovesdogs.org/
Looking for up-to-date information about COVID-19?
Hometown Hero: Mary Milligan
Hometown Hero, Mary Milligan found the utmost joy in serving others, even during their most vulnerable moments. When patients were suffering, Respiratory Therapist, Milligan was their beacon of hope. After working countless months treating patients with COVID-19, she contracted the virus. Even as someone diagnosed with Asthma and Diabetes, she chose to continue working with […]
UW-Parkside Profile: University Support by Kimberly Kane, President and CEO of Kane Communications Group and UW-Parkside Foundation Board Member
SOMERS, Wis. – Kane Communications Group is a results-driven public relations and marketing firm with staff in Milwaukee, Phoenix, and Geneva, Switzerland. As a company, their clients come to them with issues and problems and Kane Communications brings results-driven outcomes. On top of this, President and CEO Kimberly Kane also looks to solve problems she […]
In evenly split Wisconsin, partisan divides may only grow
By Nora Eckert and Anya van Wagtendonk Wisconsin Watch This article is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org This summer, amid the country’s roiling pandemic and racial unrest, Sage Conrad hung signs outside of the café her parents own. The […]