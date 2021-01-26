RACINE COUNTY – The Racine County Sheriff’s Office has been selected to receive a grant for the purchase of an additional dog for its K-9 Unit from the Emma Loves Dogs Foundation.

“Despite the great care of our handlers, several of our K-9’s are nearing the end of their service life due to their age. This grant will allow our office to begin replacing those K-9’s over the next several years while still maintaining our K-9 Unit staffing overall,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release. “The Sheriff’s Office is extremely grateful for being selected by the Emma Loves Dog Foundation. This grant helps to ensure the Sheriff’s Office can continue its long-standing commitment to public safety through our K-9 unit.”

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit is independently funded through grants and generous donations from local businesses, the general public, and fundraising events.

To learn more about the Emma Loves Dogs Foundation, visit http://www.emmalovesdogs.org/

