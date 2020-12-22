During October, November, and December 2020, over 60 members of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office Staff participated to raise money for the Women’s Resource Center in Racine. For a $75 donation, deputies and corrections officers were authorized to grow a beard which is normally prohibited. Several participants donated over the required $75.

On Monday, Sheriff Schmaling along with members of the sheriff’s office presented the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) of Racine with a check for $4,700. Upon presenting the check, Sheriff Schmaling said, “Our deputies, corrections officers and support staff wanted to do something special for the community again this year. I know that your needs are endless. The cause and the victims are real.”

WRC Executive Director Pam Handrow, Assistant Director Jori Chambers, and Service Coordinator Denise Staufenbeil were present to accept the gift. Ms. Handrow said, “Women’s Resource Center board, staff, and the those we serve are sincerely grateful for the $4,700 donation and the ongoing support from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. Domestic violence is always a challenge to those it impacts, but COVID 19 has required many adjustments and innovations. This contribution will help assure that we reach victims even in a virtual environment. We look forward to working together to end domestic violence.”

The donated funds will be used for a multitude of needs the center has, including the purchase of cable and Wi-Fi internet needed to help the residents with school, work, and job searches.

Sheriff Schmaling is excited to announce another round of this fundraising event from January through March 2021 which will benefit the Racine Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office proudly employs nearly 60 veterans as well as 13 active military reservists. Sheriff Schmaling noted, “The professionalism, ethics and empathy I’ve witnessed in our veterans is second to none. Veterans are a group of highly trained professionals who proudly served our country and now proudly serve our county. I couldn’t be more proud to have our veterans as part of our sheriff’s office team.”

“Coincidently, April Fool’s Day will be the first day in six months that many of our staff will be clean-shaven! “

