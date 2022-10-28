RACINE — The Racine Heritage Museum hosted the 2022 Racine County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Oct. 27, 2022, at Festival Hall, 5 5th Street. The 11th annual induction ceremony included the addition of 20 student-athletes to the local Hall of Fame along with several other awards.

“The Racine County Sports Hall of Fame was created in recognition of Racine County’s proud competitive sports tradition. Its mission is to showcase and celebrate Racine County’s athletes and teams, their accomplishments, and their impact on our community, nation, and the world,” said a museum spokesperson.

This event celebrates Racine County’s local athletes and coaches.

The eleventh class of inductees included Bill Heinkel, Susie Ketchum-Johnson, Brant Moles, and Vinny Rottino. The Deep Roots Award was presented to Jack Shiestle. Additionally, the 1997 Park Girls Basketball State Champion team and coaches were honored. The event additionally recognized the Racine Blues Baseball team. The Master of Ceremonies was Tim Van Vooren. The Racine County Lighthouse Trophy was awarded to Union Grove High School.

2022 Scholar Athletes

Students recognized for this year’s induction ceremony have demonstrated outstanding achievements in academics, as well as athletics. In addition, these individuals have been recognized as leaders who are engaged in their schools and communities.

Racine County Sports Hall of Fame High School inductees

Burlington High School Emilie Runkle

Caleb Weis Racine Lutheran High School Sarah Seils

Jason Schmierer Union Grove High School Norah Roberts

Tobin Van De Water William Horlick High School Arev Buchaklian

Blake Fletcher J.I. Case High School Grace Gross

Cameron Werner St. Catherine’s High School Margarette Fischer

Elijah Wray Washington Park High School Grace Betker

Kyle Ketterhagen Catholic Central High School Kelly Pum

Mason Maile The Prairie School Sophie Lawler

Nolan Boerner Waterford Union High School Lisa Busch

Brady Johnson

Editor’s note: the original article had the date of the awards as Oct. 28, 2022. The date has been corrected to Oct. 27, 2022, when the event took place. The Racine County Eye apologizes for this error.

