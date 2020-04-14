RACINE COUNTY – Over 50,000 people cast a ballot for the Racine County Spring Election, which had been canceled by Gov. Tony Evers and reversed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court just hours later.

The COVID-19 virus forced voting precincts to be changed, an unprecedented number of ballots were mailed out, and drive-through voting became a norm.

In the presidential preference, Democrats in Racine County chose Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders. The Racine Unified School District referendum narrowly gained support by five votes.

Dr. Eric Gallien, superintendent of the Racine Unified School District issued the following statement:

“I want to thank our community for their support, not only on election day but over the past year. With your partnership, the District was able to develop a smart, data-based long-term facilities master plan that meets the needs of the District and that our community supports. Over the last several months, we have spoken with hundreds of community members. We appreciate your engagement and your consideration of the referendum. We know this plan will benefit not only our students but the entire community. We also want to acknowledge the effort made by our voters last week. This election was unprecedented, and we thank every community member who made significant efforts to ensure their voices were heard.”

Henry Perez won against Stacy Sheppard by three votes for the 12th Aldermanic race for Racine Common Council.

“I’m feeling blessed that the community has continued to endorse me in leading them as a representative,” Perez said. “However, the vote was so close, and I’m also failing half the community that voted, or they would have not voted for my opponent. So I really think I need to gear up my representation.”

Sheppard said she was proud of the work her supporters did during what she called a “very bizarre election season.”

“It’s my first campaign, and thanks to community support, I came within three votes of beating a long time incumbent. I thank the voters of the 12th District and, who knows, in two years I might be right back it,” she said.

When asked if she planned to ask for a recount, Sheppard said she would not be asking for one.

Here’s how you voted:

Presidential preference

President – DEM

Tulsi Gabbard: 186

Amy Klobuchar: 123

John Delaney: 18

Deval Patrick: 7

Bernie Sanders: 7,885

Andrew Yang: 99

Pete Buttigieg: 167

Tom Steyer DEM: 20

Elizabeth Warren: 321

Michael Bennet: 15

Michael R. Bloomberg: 313

Joe Biden: 18,336

Uninstructed Delegation:109

Write-in: 58

Total Votes: 27,657

President – REP

Donald J. Trump: 22,697

Uninstructed Delegation: 444

Write-in: 94

Total Votes: 23,235

Statewide races

Justice of the Supreme Court

Jill J. Karofsky: 24,901

Daniel Kelly: 25,819

Write-in: 48

Total Votes: 50,768

Court of Appeals Judge District 2

Lisa Neubauer: 28,403

Paul Bugenhagen Jr: 18,991

Write-in: 60

Total Votes: 47,454

State Referendum

Yes: 40,989

No: 8,838

Total Votes: 49,827

Racine County

Supervisor – District 3

Steve Smetana: 1,213

Monte G. Osterman: 1,182

Write-in: 11

Total Votes: 2,406

Supervisor – District 5

David J. Cooke: 1,032

Jody Spencer: 1,251

Write-in: 4

Total Votes: 2,287

Supervisor – District 9

Eric Hopkin:s 1,472

Colin McKenna: 873

Write-in: 9

Total Votes: 2,354

Supervisor – District 14

Jason Eckman: 1,080

Kim Mahoney: 1,018

Write-in 0

Total Votes 2,098

Village of Mount Pleasant

Trustee No. 4

Willie Riley: 2,691

Denise Anastasio: 4,065

Write-in 19

Total Votes 6,775

Village of Caledonia

Village Trustee No. 4

Ronald Coutts: 3,489

Fran Martin: 3,893

Write-in: 21

Total Votes: 7,403

Village Trustee No. 2

Dale Stillman: 4,234

Marc Silverman 2,832

Write-in 28

Total Votes 7,094

City of Racine

Alderperson, District 4

Dennis Montey: 221

Edwin Santiago Jr.: 305

Write-in: 1

Total Votes: 527

Alderperson, District 8

Mac Platt: 117

Marcus T. West: 227

Write-in: 4

Total Votes: 348

Alderperson, District 10

Sam Peete: 491

Carrie Glenn: 559

Write-in: 5

Total Votes: 1,055

Alderperson, District 12

Stacy Sheppard: 745

Henry Perez: 748

Write-in 2

Total Votes 1,495

Racine Unified School District

School Board Member

Dennis Wiser: 1,504

Scott Coey: 1,731

Write-in: 24

Total Votes: 3,259

School district referendum

Yes: 16,748

No: 16,743

Total Votes: 33,491