RACINE– Racine County Treasurer Jeff Latus would like to remind property taxpayers that the second property tax installment is due July 31, 2021.

“If you are paying in installments,” commented Jeff Latus, “we encourage you to pay early to avoid penalties. If there is any type of error with the payment, it can take up to fourteen days to make the correction. Therefore, it is better to pay early and avoid any potential problems.”

Under state law, interest and penalty charges are 1.5% on the unpaid principal per month going back to February 1st (10.5% in August for 2020 taxes). There are several options for paying property taxes. They include:

Property Tax Payment Options:

Pay in person or by mail: 730 Wisconsin Ave Racine WI 53403

Mon-Fri 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Remote drop-off site: Burlington City Hall, 300 N Pine St Burlington WI 53105

24-Hour “County Treasurer” dropbox: Located outside the Racine County Courthouse building, east side, next to the U.S. Postal box.

Pay by Credit Card / Electronic Check: 1-800-272-9829 or use ACI payment website https://www.officialpayments.com

Property owners in the County of Racine who are mailing in their second installment payments should also include the bottom tab of their notice with their payment. Please make sure the check is made out for the exact amount due, include the parcel number the payment is for, and sign the check.

City of Racine property owners should pay their last installment of their 2020 taxes to the City of Racine Treasurer.

The Treasurer’ Office also wanted to make residents aware of a tax mail scam that has scammers blending the state Department of Revenue judgements with county property tax collection.

“Official notices and letters from the Racine County Treasurer include the Racine County seal, the office email and phone number, and relevant parcel numbers,” commented Latus, “The Racine County Treasurer’s Office does not utilize a 1-800 number or ask for personal banking or financially sensitive information.”