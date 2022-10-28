RACINE — The Racine County Tree Sale is once again underway. Affordable 2- to 3-year-old tree seedlings are available for purchase from the Racine County Land Conservation Division.

This year continues a 40-year tradition of providing Racine County and Wisconsinites with low-cost tree seedlings with the desire to promote conservation and environmental stewardship.

Available are bare-root seedlings, which are 12 to 18 inches high and sold in bundles of 25, including a variety of pines, spruces, shrubs and hardwoods. Prairie seed mix, wildflower seeds, fertilizer and water gel are also offered for sale.

Racine County Tree Sale

Ordering

Purchases can be made online. Orders must be completed by Feb. 24, 2023. Supply is limited for the tree sale. Those interested are encouraged to order as soon as possible. You do not need to be a Racine County resident to participate.

Pick-up

Pick-up will take place at the Racine County Fairgrounds in mid-April. A specific date and time will be released via mail. No trees will be delivered or shipped to customer homes, and all purchases are non-refundable.

For additional information or questions, please contact Chad Sampson, Racine County Conservationist, at 262-886-8440 or chad.sampson@racinecounty.com.

