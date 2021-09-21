… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
The Racine County Land Conservation Division is offering the public an opportunity to purchase 2- to 3-year-old tree seedlings. This tree sale has been taking place for 39 years.
These bare-root seedlings, which are 12 to 18 inches high and sold in bundles of 25. Included is a varsity of pines, spruces, shrubs and hardwoods. Additionally available is a prairie seed mix that contains wildflower seeds, fertilizer and water gel.
Interested in making a purchase? Visit here to shop the supply. The deadline to order is Friday, February 25. There are limited quantities available so those interested in the sale are encouraged to make purchases sooner than later.
You do not need to be a Racine County resident to participate. Seedlings can be picked up at the Racine County Fairgrounds in mid-April; a specific date and time will be sent via mail at a later date. Trees will not be delivered or shipped to customers. Purchases are non-refundable.
The Land Conservation Office has annually provided low-cost tree seedlings to promote conservation and environmental stewardship throughout Racine County. For additional information or questions, please contact Chad Sampson, Racine County Conservationist, at (262) 886-8440 or chad.sampson@racinecounty.com.