In Racine County, children light up with excitement, looking at brightly lit front porches, on Halloween night. Finding out where and when Trick or Treating will take place can help you prepare for these spooktacular events.
COVID-19 won’t stop Racine County from participating in Halloween activities. Stay up to date with information regarding Halloween by following this 2020 resource guide.
2020 Halloween Trick or Treating
- Town of Burlington– October 31, 2020, starting from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
- Village of Caledonia– Saturday, October 31, 2020, starting from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m.
- Village of Elmwood Park– Undecided
- Expected to mirror the City of Racine decision
- Village of Mt. Pleasant- Undecided
- Follow the Village of Mount Pleasant Facebook page for updates here.
- Village of North Bay– Undecided
- The City of Racine- Undecided
- To be discussed with the Health Department
- Downtown Racine– Candy Crawl
- Trick or Treat at 25 Downtown Businesses
- 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
- October 17, 18, 24, 25, 31
- Map of locations will be available here or at the Downtown Racine Corporation Office at 425 Main St. beginning October 15
- Village of Rochester– Undecided
- To be discussed at the Village Board Meeting on September 14
- Village of Sturtevant- Trick or Treating: October 31, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
- Food Truck Spooktacular Event: October 31, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at South Park
- Family Costume Judging Contest: October 31, 2020, 7:30 p.m. at South Park
- Bonfire- October 31, 2020, 8 p.m. at South Park
- Village of Union Grove– October 31, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
- Village of Waterford– Undecided
- Village of Wind Point- Undecided
Alternative Halloween Activities
Check out alternative ways celebrate Halloween, by continuing to read below. If you are choosing not to participate in Trick or Treating, you still can enjoy the spirit of the season. Enjoy these socially distanced or at home activities.
- Pumpkin carving
- Visit a Racine County pumpkin farm, carve the pumpkin at home
- Roast the pumpkin seeds for a tasty treat
- Visit a corn maze
- Check out a corn maze at pumpkin farm in Racine County
- Take pictures at a Sunflower field
- Take a bundle of sunflowers home
- Watch a movie
- Hocus Pocus, Halloweentown, Mickey’s House of Villains
- Bake Halloween themed desserts
- Marshmallow Pumpkin Balls, Caramel Apples
- Apple picking
- Visit a local apple orchard
- Decorate the house
- Make the inside and outside look spooktacular.
- Halloween Zoom costume party
- Dress up in a costume, plan a date to meet with friends over Zoom
- Vote for the best dressed
October 31 will be here before we know it. Participate in Trick or Treating around Racine County by following the schedule above. If you do not feel comfortable doing so, enjoy other activities.
Contact Emma at the Racine County Eye with any information about Halloween events at ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com. Tap into what’s happening in the community by following the Racine County Eye Celebrations here.
You must log in to post a comment.