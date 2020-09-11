In Racine County, children light up with excitement, looking at brightly lit front porches, on Halloween night. Finding out where and when Trick or Treating will take place can help you prepare for these spooktacular events.

COVID-19 won’t stop Racine County from participating in Halloween activities. Stay up to date with information regarding Halloween by following this 2020 resource guide.

2020 Halloween Trick or Treating

Alternative Halloween Activities

Check out alternative ways celebrate Halloween, by continuing to read below. If you are choosing not to participate in Trick or Treating, you still can enjoy the spirit of the season. Enjoy these socially distanced or at home activities.

Pumpkin carving Visit a Racine County pumpkin farm, carve the pumpkin at home Roast the pumpkin seeds for a tasty treat

Visit a corn maze Check out a corn maze at pumpkin farm in Racine County

Take pictures at a Sunflower field Take a bundle of sunflowers home

Watch a movie Hocus Pocus, Halloweentown, Mickey’s House of Villains

Bake Halloween themed desserts Marshmallow Pumpkin Balls, Caramel Apples

Apple picking Visit a local apple orchard

Decorate the house Make the inside and outside look spooktacular.

Halloween Zoom costume party Dress up in a costume, plan a date to meet with friends over Zoom Vote for the best dressed



October 31 will be here before we know it. Participate in Trick or Treating around Racine County by following the schedule above. If you do not feel comfortable doing so, enjoy other activities.

Contact Emma at the Racine County Eye with any information about Halloween events at ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com. Tap into what’s happening in the community by following the Racine County Eye Celebrations here.

