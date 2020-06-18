The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued an ozone alert Thursday, June 18 at 2:00 p.m. that runs until 11 p.m. on June 18.

According to the WI DNR website, the advisory is being issued because of persistently elevated levels of ground-level ozone. The ground-level ozone is formed when pollution from things like power plants, manufacturing emissions, and vehicle exhaust reacts with hot temperatures, high humidity, and stagnant air.

The Air Quality Index is currently in or expected to soon be in the orange level, which is considered unhealthy for people in sensitive groups and others. This also applies to people engaged in strenuous outside activities or exposed for prolonged periods of time.

Sensitive groups include those with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, older adults, and active adults and children. When an orange advisory for ozone is issued, people in those groups are advised to reschedule or cut back on strenuous outside activities.

If you have asthma and bronchitis pay attention to any shortness of breath or respiratory symptoms like coughing, wheezing, and discomfort when taking a breath. Consult with their physician if you have concerns or are experiencing symptoms.