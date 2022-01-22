FAYETTE, IA – Two Racine County students were named to Upper Iowa University’s Dean’s List for the 2021 Fall Semester. Full-time students who earn a grade point average of 3.50 and above are honored with this distinction.

Nicole Gilliam, from Racine

Timothy Peterson, from Union Grove

About Upper Iowa University

