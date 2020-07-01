Racine County is strongly urging all those visiting County parks over the July 4 holiday weekend to do so responsibly and practice strict social distancing to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is still a major threat to public health. It’s imperative that everyone do their part to protect themselves and their fellow residents so that we can continue to keep County parks open,” said Julie Anderson, Racine County Public Works and Development Service Director.

In anticipation of a significant number of visitors expected at Racine County parks, County officials issued the following guidance for the weekend of July 3-5, 2020:

Anyone who is sick should stay home. Those visiting parks must maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing and refrain from congregating in large groups.

When surface parking lots in parks reach capacity, large signboards will indicate lots are full. Parking will not be allowed on lawn areas or in no-parking zones within the parks. Additional vehicles will be allowed into the park as other cars leave.

Visitors should leave no trace and carry out any garbage they create.

Dogs are not permitted in any Racine County parks, except in designated dog parks.

Fireworks are prohibited in all County parks.

Staff will continually monitor conditions at parks and take additional measures as necessary to ensure the safety of the public.

Quarry Lake Park and Fischer Park Restrictions

County officials issued additional guidance specific to Quarry Lake Park in Racine and Fischer Park in Burlington:

Quarry Lake Park, 3533 Northwestern Ave.

No lifeguards will be on duty. Swimming is considered at your own risk, and small children or anyone unable to swim should be either closely monitored while in the water or remain out of the water.

Cliff diving is extremely dangerous, is clearly posted with signs as prohibited, and citations can be issued. Citations cost $250 per person, per incident.

Charcoal grills should not be emptied onto the beach areas.

Restrooms will close at dusk.

Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave.

A limited number of lifeguards will be on duty. Swimming is considered at your own risk, and small children or anyone unable to swim should be either closely monitored while in the water or remain out of the water.

Staff will collect fees for boat launching into Browns Lake.

The new beach house will not be opened in time for the holiday weekend. Portable toilets will be available for use at that park.

The health and safety of visitors, residents, volunteers, and staff are of the utmost importance to Racine County. In light of COVID-19 and rapidly changing conditions and directives, Racine County is closely following guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Central Racine County and City of Racine Public Health Departments. Additional information may be found on the Racine County Parks webpage at www.racinecounty.com/parks.