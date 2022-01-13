The following students were named to the UW-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester. These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
“I want to extend my congratulations to every student who set high academic standards for the fall semester and achieved a high grade point meriting recognition through the college Dean’s List,” said John Chenoweth, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “We are very proud of you! I encourage you to keep up the good work during the spring semester.”
Burlington
Matthew Baller who is studying Information Technology
Bryce Boeckenstedt who is studying information technology
Derek Borchardt who is studying Business
Zach Campbell who is studying Accounting
Hannah Chart who is studying Psychology
Brooke Chilcoat who is studying Elementary Education
Veronica Cruz who is studying English
Lauren Dufek who is studying Psychology
Gavin Foote who is studying Marketing
Monica Frackowiak who is studying Supply Chain and Operations Management
Anna Hackbarth who is studying Finance
Caitlyn Jacobsen who is studying Elementary Education
Jake Kaider who is studying Physical Education
Chloe Kleeman who is studying liberal arts
Ben Laskowski who is studying Mathematics
Tania Limon who is studying Biology
Alexis Lois who is studying physical education
Joshua Lopez who is studying English
Adelia Mahaffee who is studying Human Resource Management
Amanda Mangless who is studying Communication
Sarah Mangless who is studying Communication
Paige Manssen who is studying communication
Izack McFarland who is studying Business
Nicole Miller who is studying Human Resource Management
Victoria Miller who is studying Physical Education
Ashley Novasic who is studying Journalism
Adan Ojeda who is studying Accounting
Justin Paasch who is studying Accounting
Cheyenne Paneitz who is studying Elementary Education
Dylan Peterson who is studying Elementary Education
Tara Petrozelli who is studying psychology
Chase Pirocanac who is studying Elementary Education
Samantha Reesman who is studying Marketing
Tyler Regner who is studying General Management
Hannah Robinson who is studying Psychology
Brett Schmadebeck who is studying Physical Education
Cameron Schrader who is studying Media Arts and Game Development
Heather Smith who is studying Art Education
Jessica Sponholtz who is studying Communication
Tom Trocke who is studying General Management
Michael Wasmund who is studying Accounting
Derek Wieczorek who is studying Information Technology
Sally Windler who is studying Biology
Caledonia
Megan Aust who is studying Elementary Education
Abbie Bonchek who is studying English
Esteban Tinajero who is studying Psychology
Franksville
Mitchell Gibson who is studying computer science
Sydney Groetzinger who is studying Undeclared
David Groth who is studying marketing
Konnor Kamm who is studying Occupational Safety
Grace Klawinski who is studying human resource management
Amy Kozenski who is studying Accounting
Jake Lightner who is studying Environmental Science
Julia Schroeder who is studying physical education
Kaitlyn Shiels who is studying Psychology
Kansasville
Alice Fitzpatrick who is studying Physical Education
Sydnie Holmes who is studying elementary education
Chloey Menarek who is studying Early Childhood Education
Alex Zimmerman who is studying Finance
Mount Pleasant
Josh Abel who is studying Elementary Education
Cameron Boebel who is studying occupational safety, and German
Eric Duda who is studying Mathematics
Jessica Hatch who is studying Entrepreneurship
Dalton Heffel who is studying Finance
Ryan Hokanson who is studying General Business
Hannah Nelson who is studying Biology
Justin Norris who is studying Accounting
Brent Ogden who is studying Marketing
Harsh Patel who is studying general business
Catherine Perrault who is studying Marketing
Katerina Radosevich who is studying Early Childhood Education
Tessa Smith who is studying marketing
Trevor Smith who is studying History Education
Kaleb Tindall who is studying Supply Chain and Operations Management
Terra Tougas who is studying General Business
Mason Wagner who is studying Marketing
Dalon Williams who is studying Media Arts and Game Development
Megan Wirtz who is studying elementary education
Kara Zamora who is studying Entrepreneurship
Abigail Zebrowski who is studying Early Childhood Education
Racine
Hannah Bartelt who is studying psychology
Adela Diaz who is studying Criminology
Rachel Dustman who is studying Elementary Education
Ryan Fitzpatrick who is studying Business
Zach Gerber who is studying Psychology
Bailey Grubber who is studying Elementary Education
Kyle Herring who is studying Accounting
Nolan Kraus who is studying Biology
Clare Lehmann who is studying Communication
Ben Letsch who is studying General Business
Miagia Mares who is studying Finance
Erin McCauley who is studying Business
Caitlin Mertins who is studying Elementary Education
Conner Phillips who is studying Marketing
Charlie Shilhavy who is studying Music
Jake Skorski who is studying Computer Science
Sean Steinbach who is studying physical education
Tyler Theilman who is studying Finance
Dominic Van De Water who is studying accounting
Miranda Ward who is studying Communication Sciences and Disorders
Allyson Weisbrod who is studying Sociology Education
Eryn Weisbrod who is studying Elementary Education
Delaney Weissenborn who is studying early childhood education
Sturtevant
Zach Eifert who is studying Accounting
Myles Fannin who is studying Computer Science
Suzanna Gianou who is studying Psychology
Union Grove
Allison Carnick who is studying Psychology
Jesse Moran who is studying Computer Science
Waterford
Anna Adkins who is studying Finance
Michael Antonacci who is studying Marketing
Allyna Asmussen who is studying Special Education
Mia Barrett who is studying Elementary Education
Annie Benavides who is studying Elementary Education
Matthew Buske who is studying Computer Science
Justin Calvino who is studying English Education
Andrew Christensen who is studying Accounting
Anna Ciesielczyk who is studying General Business
Sheri Collins Perez who is studying Special Education
Erik Dexter who is studying History Education
Jack Duerst who is studying Supply Chain and Operations Management
Abbie Hammer who is studying Special Education
Hannah Jones who is studying Communication Sciences and Disorders
Hannah Kasprzyk who is studying Elementary Education
Alexandra Kiesler who is studying Undeclared
Amy Klingsten who is studying Early Childhood Education
Michael Kordasiewicz who is studying Accounting
Jessica Marshall who is studying Social Studies Education
Taylor Nelson who is studying Criminology
Mason Petrowski who is studying finance
Jessica Rawski who is studying Communication
Lauren Sankey who is studying Accounting
Jamie Schneider who is studying Biology
Evan Sinda who is studying Finance
Kaylee Strasser who is studying Finance
Madison Sweeney who is studying social work
Ashlyn Syrett who is studying Music
Sam Tolliver who is studying Marketing
Julie Wisniewski who is studying Computer Science
Sarah Woulfe who is studying Psychology
Brian Woznicki who is studying Supply Chain and Operations Management
The Registrar’s Office reports 3,558 students were selected for the Dean’s List for the fall semester. About 11,500 students are currently enrolled at the university’s Whitewater and Rock County campuses.
About UW-Whitewater
