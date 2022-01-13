The following students were named to the UW-Whitewater Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester. These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.

“I want to extend my congratulations to every student who set high academic standards for the fall semester and achieved a high grade point meriting recognition through the college Dean’s List,” said John Chenoweth, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. “We are very proud of you! I encourage you to keep up the good work during the spring semester.”

Burlington

Matthew Baller who is studying Information Technology

Bryce Boeckenstedt who is studying information technology

Derek Borchardt who is studying Business

Zach Campbell who is studying Accounting

Hannah Chart who is studying Psychology

Brooke Chilcoat who is studying Elementary Education

Veronica Cruz who is studying English

Lauren Dufek who is studying Psychology

Gavin Foote who is studying Marketing

Monica Frackowiak who is studying Supply Chain and Operations Management

Anna Hackbarth who is studying Finance

Caitlyn Jacobsen who is studying Elementary Education

Jake Kaider who is studying Physical Education

Chloe Kleeman who is studying liberal arts

Ben Laskowski who is studying Mathematics

Tania Limon who is studying Biology

Alexis Lois who is studying physical education

Joshua Lopez who is studying English

Adelia Mahaffee who is studying Human Resource Management

Amanda Mangless who is studying Communication

Sarah Mangless who is studying Communication

Paige Manssen who is studying communication

Izack McFarland who is studying Business

Nicole Miller who is studying Human Resource Management

Victoria Miller who is studying Physical Education

Ashley Novasic who is studying Journalism

Adan Ojeda who is studying Accounting

Justin Paasch who is studying Accounting

Cheyenne Paneitz who is studying Elementary Education

Dylan Peterson who is studying Elementary Education

Tara Petrozelli who is studying psychology

Chase Pirocanac who is studying Elementary Education

Samantha Reesman who is studying Marketing

Tyler Regner who is studying General Management

Hannah Robinson who is studying Psychology

Brett Schmadebeck who is studying Physical Education

Cameron Schrader who is studying Media Arts and Game Development

Heather Smith who is studying Art Education

Jessica Sponholtz who is studying Communication

Tom Trocke who is studying General Management

Michael Wasmund who is studying Accounting

Derek Wieczorek who is studying Information Technology

Sally Windler who is studying Biology

Caledonia

Megan Aust who is studying Elementary Education

Abbie Bonchek who is studying English

Esteban Tinajero who is studying Psychology

Franksville

Mitchell Gibson who is studying computer science

Sydney Groetzinger who is studying Undeclared

David Groth who is studying marketing

Konnor Kamm who is studying Occupational Safety

Grace Klawinski who is studying human resource management

Amy Kozenski who is studying Accounting

Jake Lightner who is studying Environmental Science

Julia Schroeder who is studying physical education

Kaitlyn Shiels who is studying Psychology

Kansasville

Alice Fitzpatrick who is studying Physical Education

Sydnie Holmes who is studying elementary education

Chloey Menarek who is studying Early Childhood Education

Alex Zimmerman who is studying Finance

Mount Pleasant

Josh Abel who is studying Elementary Education

Cameron Boebel who is studying occupational safety, and German

Eric Duda who is studying Mathematics

Jessica Hatch who is studying Entrepreneurship

Dalton Heffel who is studying Finance

Ryan Hokanson who is studying General Business

Hannah Nelson who is studying Biology

Justin Norris who is studying Accounting

Brent Ogden who is studying Marketing

Harsh Patel who is studying general business

Catherine Perrault who is studying Marketing

Katerina Radosevich who is studying Early Childhood Education

Tessa Smith who is studying marketing

Trevor Smith who is studying History Education

Kaleb Tindall who is studying Supply Chain and Operations Management

Terra Tougas who is studying General Business

Mason Wagner who is studying Marketing

Dalon Williams who is studying Media Arts and Game Development

Megan Wirtz who is studying elementary education

Kara Zamora who is studying Entrepreneurship

Abigail Zebrowski who is studying Early Childhood Education

Racine

Hannah Bartelt who is studying psychology

Adela Diaz who is studying Criminology

Rachel Dustman who is studying Elementary Education

Ryan Fitzpatrick who is studying Business

Zach Gerber who is studying Psychology

Bailey Grubber who is studying Elementary Education

Kyle Herring who is studying Accounting

Nolan Kraus who is studying Biology

Clare Lehmann who is studying Communication

Ben Letsch who is studying General Business

Miagia Mares who is studying Finance

Erin McCauley who is studying Business

Caitlin Mertins who is studying Elementary Education

Conner Phillips who is studying Marketing

Charlie Shilhavy who is studying Music

Jake Skorski who is studying Computer Science

Sean Steinbach who is studying physical education

Tyler Theilman who is studying Finance

Dominic Van De Water who is studying accounting

Miranda Ward who is studying Communication Sciences and Disorders

Allyson Weisbrod who is studying Sociology Education

Eryn Weisbrod who is studying Elementary Education

Delaney Weissenborn who is studying early childhood education

Sturtevant

Zach Eifert who is studying Accounting

Myles Fannin who is studying Computer Science

Suzanna Gianou who is studying Psychology

Union Grove

Allison Carnick who is studying Psychology

Jesse Moran who is studying Computer Science

Waterford

Anna Adkins who is studying Finance

Michael Antonacci who is studying Marketing

Allyna Asmussen who is studying Special Education

Mia Barrett who is studying Elementary Education

Annie Benavides who is studying Elementary Education

Matthew Buske who is studying Computer Science

Justin Calvino who is studying English Education

Andrew Christensen who is studying Accounting

Anna Ciesielczyk who is studying General Business

Sheri Collins Perez who is studying Special Education

Erik Dexter who is studying History Education

Jack Duerst who is studying Supply Chain and Operations Management

Abbie Hammer who is studying Special Education

Hannah Jones who is studying Communication Sciences and Disorders

Hannah Kasprzyk who is studying Elementary Education

Alexandra Kiesler who is studying Undeclared

Amy Klingsten who is studying Early Childhood Education

Michael Kordasiewicz who is studying Accounting

Jessica Marshall who is studying Social Studies Education

Taylor Nelson who is studying Criminology

Mason Petrowski who is studying finance

Jessica Rawski who is studying Communication

Lauren Sankey who is studying Accounting

Jamie Schneider who is studying Biology

Evan Sinda who is studying Finance

Kaylee Strasser who is studying Finance

Madison Sweeney who is studying social work

Ashlyn Syrett who is studying Music

Sam Tolliver who is studying Marketing

Julie Wisniewski who is studying Computer Science

Sarah Woulfe who is studying Psychology

Brian Woznicki who is studying Supply Chain and Operations Management

The Registrar’s Office reports 3,558 students were selected for the Dean’s List for the fall semester. About 11,500 students are currently enrolled at the university’s Whitewater and Rock County campuses.

About UW-Whitewater

With award-winning academic programs, a community location and a passionate commitment to education, UW-Whitewater is home to more than 12,000 students every year. They are world-renowned for our education, music and business programs, but boast just as proudly of programs as diverse and respected as chemistry, political science, biology, communication, theatre, criminology and media arts and game development. New majors in 2020- 21 include legal studies, business analytics and human performance. –From the UW-Whitewater website

The Racine County Eye is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. Congratulations to all those mentioned! You all make your hometowns proud.