SOURCE: Racine Women for Racial Justice

Why this conversation matters

With the City of Racine named the second-worst place for Black people to live in the country, much of that designation is rooted in the school to prison pipeline.

Racine County sends a significant number of people to prison, which costs taxpayers about $33,000 per year. With an overcrowded prison system that operates at 133 percent of capacity, taxpayers pay $1.3 billion a year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Keeping youth on track to graduate from high school, addressing mental health and substance-abuse issues, and reconnecting family and community support systems have been key to keeping youth out of prison. This also represents a profound shift from incarcerating youth to focusing on trauma-informed care.