RACINE COUNTY — Nominations are now open for participants in the Racine County Youth in Governance program. The deadline is 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

The Youth in Governance program was established by the Racine County Board of Supervisors in 2013 to give county high school students an opportunity to contribute their voice to community issues and concerns and develop their confidence, independence, leadership skills, and civic knowledge. The youth participants will serve on one of five County Board committees for an entire year.

Youth in Governance eligibility

To be eligible, participants must: Be a high school freshman, sophomore, or junior at the time of application;

Have a GPA of 2.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale;

Be able to attend the regular committee meetings, typically occurring once or twice per month;

Be able to attend an orientation session in April, a mentor/mentee meeting in May, and the two bus tours of Racine County departments in June.

The Racine County Board has partnered with staff from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension-Racine County, to facilitate the Youth in Governance program.

“We know from research and experience that when youth are engaged in decision making, they become substantial resources for their communities,” retired Racine County UW-Madison Extension Area Director Bev Baker said in a news release.

All youth who are nominated will receive a letter and application materials. To nominate a youth online click here.

