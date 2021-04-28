RACINE – A Racine couple was in custody following the execution of a search warrant by the City of Racine Special Investigations Unit this week. In the search of their two-bedroom apartment, officers found more than 46 pounds of marijuana, 136 Oxycodone pills, firearms, and cash.

Zamarc L. Williams, 32, and Shannon D. Hollimon, 25, of 5110 Biscayne Ave. #8, were each charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, and maintaining a drug trafficking place. All of those charges included as party to a crime and use of a dangerous weapon penalty enhancers.

Williams and Hollimon were also charged with two counts of neglecting a child-specified harm did not occur-as a party to a crime. One of those charges involved a child under age 6.

According to the criminal complaint, the Special investigations Unit executed a search warrant at the couple’s Biscayne Avenue apartment on Monday. Officers located and seized these items:

A black duffle bag containing large bags of green leafy substance.

A money counter machine, several posted notes about marijuana strains and quantities and “a very large amount of US currency” on the kitchen counter.

A large amount of suspected marijuana on the kitchen floor and in the cabinets.

Digital gram scales.

A vacuum sealer.

A 12-gauge pump action shotgun.

A Kel-Tec .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

A RGuns .223 semi-automatic rifle.

A Glock 9 mm handgun.

Gun boxes, ammunition and other firearms-related items.

Several large bags of green leafy substance.

A total of 136 pills identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride, a Schedule II narcotic.

A safe containing US currency.

Investigators found $82,547 in cash throughout the apartment. The green leafy substance tested positive for THC. The complaint stated that there 46.54 pounds of THC (marijuana) and another 6.8 pounds of THC edibles.

Officers also found a loaded black rifle BB gun, which closely resembled an AR-type rifle in a child’s bedroom toy box.

In the complaint, police reported that the couple’s 16-month-old child was in the apartment when officers arrived. Williams told them that a 6-year-old child, who lives there part-time, was currently at his grandmother’s home.

According to online court records, Williams and Hollimon made initial court appearances on Tuesday afternoon. Cash bond for each was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.