A Racine couple was charged with drug trafficking and child neglect charges following a Jan. 26 police search of a Marquette Street residence, according to court documents.

Antony Eduardo Luna, 20, and Ashley L. Hansen, 19, were charged by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office with:

possession with intent to distribute or manufacture THC

maintaining a drug trafficking place

neglecting a child

Luna faces a separate charge of possession of a controlled substance, psilocybin, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Racine County Circuit Court.

U.S. Postal Service employees contacted police on Jan. 26 about a suspicious package they had received in the mail, according to the complaint. A U.S. postal service inspector obtained a warrant for the package and opened it. Inside, police found marijuana edibles weighing more than 50 pounds, according to the criminal complaint.

Authorities repackaged the material and arranged for its delivery to a house in the 1000 block of Marquette Street, and conducted a search warrant for the address, according to the complaint.

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies observed a man pick up the package and carry it inside the house and followed shortly after. Hansen opened the door with a 15-month-old child in her arms, according to the complaint.

Inside the house, deputies following:

A glass pipe with a small amount of marijuana in it.

The opened box that had been delivered, as well as a smaller box that had been inside that box. Edibles in both boxes tested positive for the presence of THC, according to the complaint.

Nine sealed bags with 3,002 grams of plant material inside, which tested positive for the presence of THC.

50 1-gram vape cartridges containing THC.

Five grams of plant material, which tested positive for the presence of psilocybin.

A black plastic jar containing 70 grams of plant material, which tested positive for the presence of THC.

A digital scale with THC residue.

23 rolled blunts weighing about 2 grams each in a box on the floor

Packaging materials, labels, a vacuum sealer.

Twenty packages containing 3.5 grams each of plant material. One of these tested positive for the presence of THC.

An additional blunt and THC vape cartridges in Luna’s pocket and on the car’s center console in the driveway.

Luna told authorities he had flown to California about a month prior, where he’d picked up the items. He told officials that Hansen “had nothing to do with it,” according to the complaint.

Hansen told police she had a job but that Luna was a full-time marijuana dealer.

They face a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted on the possession with intent to deliver charge. They face a maximum sentence of three years in prison if convicted on the drug trafficking place charge, according to the complaint. The child neglect charge carries a maximum prison sentence of three years and six months, according to the complaint.

Luna faces up to a year in prison if convicted on the possession charge.

Hansen was released on a $5,000 signature bond, according to the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access website.

Luna remained in custody on a $10,000 cash bond, according to the website.