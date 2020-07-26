Racine, WI – The City of Racine face mask ordinance starts Monday, July 27, which means people over the age of four-years-old will need to wear a face mask.

The requirement applies to people who are outside of their home at indoor public spaces, in outdoor spaces when social distancing can’t be maintained, when using public transport and they are with people that outside of their household or family unit.

What does the Racine face mask ordinance require?

Under the ordinance, the City requires people to wear a face-covering over their mouth and nose. It calls for people to wear those face coverings in any indoor public space, outdoor public space and six feet within another person who isn’t a member of the person’s family or household, or riding on public transportation.

A face covering includes bandanas, medical masks, cloth masks, scarves, and gaiters.

Businesses, organizations, and non-profit entities located within the City would also need to require employees, customers, or visitors to wear a face covering.

Several exemptions are in the ordinance. They include children 4-years-old and under, people with certain medical conditions, people seated at a restaurant or “other establishment that offers food or beverage service where they are eating or drinking,” or people who would be at risk if they wore a face covering at work.

Businesses have the right to refuse entry or service to people who don’t comply with the ordinance.

READ MORE: Racine Face mask ordinance

Free face masks available

To help promote the new requirement, starting on Monday the Racine Police Department and Racine Fire Department will have masks on hand for Racine residents to pick up. Masks will be available from 8 to 11 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 27 at five Racine Community Oriented Policing (COP) Houses.

During the designated times, volunteers will provide community members and their family with masks. They will be available until supplies last.

Here is a list of COP Houses where the masks will be available:

1750 Mead Street

1522 West Sixth Street

1140 Geneva Street

1900 16th Street

2437 Anthony Lane

The Racine Fire Department will also make masks available every weekday from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at each of the City’s fire stations. They are located here:

810 8th Street

2430 Northwestern Avenue

1107 Lombard Avenue

3829 Washington Avenue

2430 Blaine Avenue

2101 16th Street

Other places you can get face masks:

For residents looking to purchase masks, the City has identified the following businesses which sell face coverings: Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Hometown Pharmacy, Lakeview Pharmacy, Save-A-Lot, Pick ’n Save, Piggly Wiggly, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Walmart, Ross Dress for Less, Target, Kohl’s, TJ Maxx, Menards, Home Depot, Harbor Freight, Lee’s True Value, Kortendick Ace Hardware, and Douglas Hardware & Rental.

Additionally, the Downtown Racine Corporation has identified these local businesses that sell masks: Northern Light Gallery, Cosmic Corner, Twin Dragon Games, RG Natural Babies, Lornacopia, Dimples Fine Imports, Racine Zoo Store, Uncorkt, Lakeview Pharmacy, Plush, Lighthouse Gallery and Gifts, SheaBrojaes Natural Expressions, and Root City 262.

Finally, Real Racine has created an interactive map showing the location of local businesses in Racine County who sell masks and face coverings. CLICK HERE to search that map.