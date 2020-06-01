RACINE, WI – The Racine Fire Department is seeking the public’s help in investigating a fire that damaged a vacant house at 1101 Hayes Avenue early Monday.

Firefighters were called to the Hayes Avenue property at 5:21 a.m. after a passer-by called 911. Crews extinguished the fire at the house’s exterior entrance. The fire caused an estimated $10,000 damage. No one was injured. The incident is under investigation by the RFD.

Officials have not said whether the event is linked to the riot that happened early Monday morning after the COP House on Villa Street was started on fire.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to anonymously contact Racine County Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330.