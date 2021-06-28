The Racine Fire Department would like to wish everyone a Happy Independence Day this week. After a year in which many municipalities canceled their firework shows due to the pandemic, we would like to encourage the public to leave the fireworks to the professionals this year and take in one of the great shows the area has to offer. July 3 at Fireman’s Park in Sturtevant at dusk and July 5 off of North Beach in Racine at approximately 9:20 are just two of the great options in the area.

A reminder of Wisconsin State Statute 167.10 which provides an outline that determines which fireworks are legal for use in the city.

Allowed devices are generally:

Cone Fountains

Cylinder Fountains

Small Smoke Bombs

Snakes (containing no mercury)

Sparklers less than 36” long

Prohibited devices include, but are not limited to:

Aerial Salutes

Firecrackers

Roman Candles

Skyrockets

Wheels

Anything that shoots into the air

The Racine Fire Department would like the public to enjoy the week, but be reminded that every year nearly 20,000 fires are started by fireworks and nearly 10,000 injuries. More than 1/3 of the injuries are to children under the age of 15. Even something that seems as tame as sparklers cause roughly one quarter of all reported injuries. Sparklers can burn at up to 2000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is as hot as a blow torch.

Enjoy the holiday with your family and friends and be safe. And leave the fireworks to the professionals. Happy Independence Day from the Racine Fire Department!