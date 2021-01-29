With another significant snowfall expected this weekend, the Racine Fire Department is asking the citizens of Racine to clear the area around fire hydrants of snow. They are requesting a 3-foot clearance around fire hydrants in the city. This will save them valuable time in the event of a structure fire that may affect you or your neighbor’s home or business.

On the 27th of January, significant time was lost due to the second fire engine having to dig out a fire hydrant located on the corner of Prospect Street and Blake Avenue.