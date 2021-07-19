RACINE- A structure fire in a vacant building injured one and caused about $46,000 worth of damage, authorities said.

Racine Fire Department firefighters responded to a reported fire in the 1300 block of South Memorial Drive early Saturday morning to find a house engulfed in flames, according to a press release.

On arrival, firefighters met a man who reported a hand injury. The man told firefighters he’d injured himself attempting to enter the building. The man was treated by emergency medical personnel and released, according to police.

Neighbors and witnesses told police the structured have been vacant for years. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire can call the Racine Fire Department at (262) 635-7920.

Vacant buildings can be dangerous and should be avoided, according to the press release. Suspicious activating should be reported to the Racine Police department.