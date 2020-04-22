RACINE, WI – The Racine Fire Department (RFD) reminds residents to be careful with smoking materials in the wake of four recent structure fires that were directly caused by careless use of smoking materials.

The fires, which occurred April 16, 19, and 21, caused an estimated $67,000 in damages and displaced 11 people.

Officials want to remind community members to follow these U.S. Fire Administration guidelines for making sure that smoking materials are completely extinguished:

Use approved non-combustible containers to discard used smoking materials appropriately.

Put it out. All the Way. Every time!

Soak butts and ashes in water before discarding in an approved non-combustible container.

The safest place to smoke is outside.

Never smoke while using supplemental oxygen.

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable fatal residential fires in the United States; the RFD stated in a news release. Fire fatalities have occurred locally because of smoking in bed. Anyone with fire safety questions is invited to reach out to the Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.