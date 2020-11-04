RACINE ⏤ An Indiana Street home sustained approximately $15,000 in damages in a fire Tuesday, with another $7,500 in damage to contents.

According to a Wednesday morning release from the Racine Fire Department, the call for the fire came in at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday. First responders arrived at the home, a single-family ranch at 1322 Indiana St., around 9:43 p.m. They reported heavy smoke and one male patient.

Responders treated and transported the man found at the residence to the Ascension-All Saints ER.

As a result of his injuries from the Indiana Street Fire, they later moved the man to the Ascension-Columbia Saint Mary’s Hospital burn center in Milwaukee.

However, officials state his injuries are not life-threatening

In total, 20 firefighters on six fire apparatus, plus a battalion chief and a fire investigator worked at the scene Tuesday night. They reported no injuries to personnel.

Crews put the fire out within 20 minutes of arriving, the department release states.

The cause of the Indiana Street fire remains under investigation; however, the department describes the incident as a “basement fire.”

