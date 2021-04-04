RACINE – Fire and rescue personnel from the Racine Fire Department battled two fires – on St. Patrick Street and Kearney Avenue — on Saturday that started just over an hour apart.

The St. Patrick Street fire resulted in a person being taken to an area hospital. The Kearney Avenue fire resulted in three people displaced from their home.

Kearney Avenue fire

Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire at a residence at 5:23 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Kearney Avenue. Upon arrival, they found that the fire “had extinguished itself,” but it caused major damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout the residence. Personnel worked on ventilating the home and making sure the fire stayed extinguished.

Damage estimates are unavailable at his time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

St. Patrick Street fire

When firefighters responded to a structure fire at 6:43 p.m. Saturday at 1330 St. Patrick Street, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a second-story bedroom window.

As the firefighters began the fire attack, others searched for people inside the apartment building. Rescue personnel took one person to the hospital for medical treatment. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigtion. The damage to the home — which included smoke, fire and water damage — is estimated at $100,000.

The Racine Fire Department would like to remind residents of the importance of having functional,
properly located smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their residences.

