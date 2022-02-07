RACINE – The Racine Founder’s Rotary Club invites graduating high school students from Racine schools to apply for one of five $2,000 one-year college scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.

Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship

The Dennis Barry Strive Scholarship is a unique award that is intended for students who have demonstrated significant improvement throughout their high school careers in their academic abilities. Recipients will also be able to demonstrate active involvement in school and community activities.

The scholarship committee judges on the following categories:

Active involvement in school and community activities

Quality and the message of their essay –“Service Above Self” (limit to one page)

Significant academic improvement through their 4 years in high school

Have overcome adversity in their life

One letter of recommendation from a counselor

One letter of recommendation from a community leader

Students who wish to apply for one of these scholarships can visit the Rotary Club’s website to apply online or contact their high school counselor for an application.

Completed applications must be submitted by March 31, 2022, to be considered.

Additional information is available online or by emailing Ashley Staeck: ashley.staeck@gmail.com.

About the Racine Founder’s Rotary Club

With a diverse membership of over 100 business people, educators and professionals, the Racine Founder’s Rotary Club offers a variety of service, fellowship and networking opportunities through fundraisers and social events. The club’s mission is “to provide service to our local and international communities with a focus on youth, while promoting integrity and generosity through fun and active fellowship of community leaders.”

The club meets Friday mornings at 7 a.m. at the Racine Country Club, 2801 Northwestern Ave., in Racine.

