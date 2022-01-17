The Racine Founder’s Rotary Club Vegas Night had to be canceled last year due to the pandemic, but now the event is back for 2022. This fundraiser supports Camp Anokijig and the local Rotary Club for community service projects. This fun event is taking place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Fountain Banquet Hall in Sturtevant.

Admission to the event is $10 and is presented by Safari Lake Geneva. Throughout the evening they will provide a series of entertainment. In addition, attendees will have a chance to win a $1,500 voucher for a trip to Las Vegas through LaMacchia Travel in Kenosha. The winner will be drawn around 9 p.m. on the night of the event.

Entertainment for the Night

If you like game night, then you’ll love Las Vegas night. You’ll get a taste of what Las Vegas is like by playing Black Jack, Craps, and Roulette with funny money. Additional entertainment includes the music of Night Wing and a special appearance by Elvis.

Come early if you’d like to play in the Texas Hold’em Tournament. There are limited seats available for this game. Registration for the seats will start at noon and the game will kick off at 2 p.m. Participants will receive 35,000 in chips for a $70 buy-in with one extra $10 add-on for 10,000 in chips.

Raffles

Browse the silent auction between games either in person or online. An online raffle is also taking place until noon on Friday, Feb. 11. Tickets sell for $50 each. If all 500 are sold by noon, the raffle will be concluded. The drawing for the silent auction prizes will take place at 8 p.m. on the night of the event. Participants do not need to be present to win. Winners will need to present a receipt for the purchase and photo identification to collect their prizes.

Raffle prizes include:

$7,500 Grand Prize

$2,500 Second Prize

$1,000 Third Prize

$100 – 10 Winners

$50 – 10 Winners

To purchase tickets to the event, which will include the Las Vegas trip voucher, or to purchase raffle tickets, visit the Rotary Founders Rotary Vegas Night page or text ROTARYVEGASNIGHT to 243725.

For more information, contact Rotarians Daniel Widmar at 262-994-5334 or Tom Durkin at 262-880-2467.

