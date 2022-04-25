The 2022 Racine Founders Rotary Post Prom will take place once again at the Racine County Fairgrounds located at 19805 Durand Ave. in Union Grove. The event will take place on May 21, 2022.

According to the Racine Founders Rotary Club, this location has been selected due to COVID-19 and to ensure that students have a safe and outdoor event. Since 1953, the local organization has worked to provide a safe and fun environment for graduating seniors and their dates. Post prom provides a community-wide celebration following after their respective high school dances.

To safely transport and to make sure that students arrive at the Racine County Fairgrounds, a procession will take place following each individual high school prom.

2022 Post Prom Motorcade Lineup

School Staging at Motorcade Departure Location Departure Time Red Carpet Arrival Motorcade Departure Location Union Grove High School School Plan 6:20 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Union Grove High School Racine Lutheran High School 6:10 p.m. 6:30 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Roma Lodge Parking Lot St. Catherine’s High School 6:10 p.m. 6:30 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Roma Lodge Parking Lot Washington Park High School 6:10 p.m. 6:35 p.m. 7:15 p.m. Washington Park High School William Horlick High School 6:30 p.m. 6:50 p.m. 7:30 p.m. William Horlick High School R.E.A.L School 7:00 p.m. 7:20 p.m. 7:45 p.m. R.E.A.L School The Prairie School 7:00 p.m. 7:20 p.m. 7:45 p.m. R.E.A.L School Walden III 7:15 p.m. 7:30 p.m. 8:00 p.m. Racine County Club J.I. Case High School 7:00 p.m. 7:45 p.m. 8:15 p.m. J.I. Case High School 2022 Racine Founders Rotary Post Prom Motorcade Lineup

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.