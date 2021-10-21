This year’s Fall Fundraiser for the Racine Friendship Clubhouse (RFC) is an online auction, and it is set to close tomorrow, Friday, October 22, at 9:00 p.m. If you have not yet been to the auction site, you still have time to bid on some terrific items, and donate to this organization to help them meet their financial goal of raising $10,000. Currently, they are less than halfway to their goal, and this is where the Racine community can step in to help.

Visit their online auction to see what items you can bid on. From themed baskets filled with baking goods, thanksgiving items, several different wines, whiskeys, craft beers, and many other libations, SC Johnson baskets, chocolate, coffee, and so much more, to wall art, golf packages, and the list goes on (for four pages), you are bound to find a handful of items you won’t want to let slip away.

Many local businesses and families have donated their time, efforts, and products–including hefty gift certificates–to help raise funds for this organization. Make it a point today to head over to the auction site and see how you can win some amazing items, either for yourself or for the upcoming holiday gift-giving season. There is most definitely something for everyone. And knowing that your dollars are going to serve the local mental health community is the best part.

If you would rather donate than participate in the auction, click here. Of course, you can always do both. Just remember that the auction closes at 9:00 p.m. Friday.

About Racine Friendship Clubhouse

As their website states, “Racine Friendship Clubhouse, Inc. is one of over 300 clubhouses worldwide modeled on the Clubhouse Rehabilitation Model established by Fountain House more than 40 years ago.”

RFC has been serving the Racine community for 25 years. Success stories are found all around the area; you can read–or watch–some of them on their website.

Members receive group and individual vocational training at the Clubhouse. They work with employment coaches on all aspects of vocation, from job seeking to interview etiquette to securing and keeping a job that suits them best. Members are also highly encouraged to continue their education whether it be informal (tutoring) or formal (GED sites or local colleges).

