The Racine HarborMarket is happening today, July 28, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Monument Square in Downtown Racine.
Racine HarborMarket is a collaboration between Kenosha’s Original HarborMarket and the Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC). The Kenosha organization has managed the Kenosha HarborMarket for the past 30 years and launched the first Racine HarborMarket on June 30. The event saw an exceptional turnout and was loved by many locals.
Didn’t get the chance to go? Check out what’s happening tonight by taking a peak at the vendors and items available. Per the Racine HarborMarket’s Facebook page, the vendor lineup and expected produce are listed below:
Vendors
- Adoption Acres
- Amphora Greek Products LLC
- Beyond Bubbly
- Black Essence Candles
- Busias XOXO
- City of Racine PRCS
- CMoore Succulents & Terrariums
- Cooler By The Lake Art
- Creator Farms
- Dragon Pit BBQ
- Fiore Gardens, LLC
- Glas All Naturals
- Kami Krocker LLC
- Kouzena 220
- Lionfish Jewlery Co
- Living Full Kombucha
- Most Incredelicious
- Oatballs
- Pedro’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine
- Pub on Wisconsin
- Red Hen Soap Company LLC
- Sherwood Game Farm
- Sky’s Pupusas
- Soap & Sensibility
- Sweet Something’s Pastries LLC
- The Corn King
- Waffle Blox
- Wang Dao Vang (Farmer’s Market)
- Waterford Bee Company
- Your CBD Store
Expected produce
- beans
- snap peas
- beets
- kohlrabi
- cabbage
- sweet onion
- carrots
- potato
- tomatoes
- cherry tomatoes
- garlic
- swiss chard
- salad mix
- radish
- kale
- kohlrabi
- broccoli
- peppers (pepperoncini & bell)
- fresh flower bouquets
Upcoming Racine HarborMarket dates
The next Racine HarborMarkets will be on Aug. 25 and Sept. 29 at the same time as tonight’s market. Stay tuned for an updated list of vendors and available products.
Vendor Map
Are you planning on attending tonight? View the vendor map online.
Shopping local
Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.