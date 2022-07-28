The Racine HarborMarket is happening today, July 28, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Monument Square in Downtown Racine.

Racine HarborMarket is a collaboration between Kenosha’s Original HarborMarket and the Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC). The Kenosha organization has managed the Kenosha HarborMarket for the past 30 years and launched the first Racine HarborMarket on June 30. The event saw an exceptional turnout and was loved by many locals.

Didn’t get the chance to go? Check out what’s happening tonight by taking a peak at the vendors and items available. Per the Racine HarborMarket’s Facebook page, the vendor lineup and expected produce are listed below:

Vendors Adoption Acres

Amphora Greek Products LLC

Beyond Bubbly

Black Essence Candles

Busias XOXO

City of Racine PRCS

CMoore Succulents & Terrariums

Cooler By The Lake Art

Creator Farms

Dragon Pit BBQ

Fiore Gardens, LLC

Glas All Naturals

Kami Krocker LLC

Kouzena 220

Lionfish Jewlery Co

Living Full Kombucha

Most Incredelicious

Oatballs

Pedro’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine

Pub on Wisconsin

Red Hen Soap Company LLC

Sherwood Game Farm

Sky’s Pupusas

Soap & Sensibility

Sweet Something’s Pastries LLC

The Corn King

Waffle Blox

Wang Dao Vang (Farmer’s Market)

Waterford Bee Company

Your CBD Store Expected produce beans

snap peas

beets

kohlrabi

cabbage

sweet onion

carrots

potato

tomatoes

cherry tomatoes

garlic

swiss chard

salad mix

radish

kale

kohlrabi

broccoli

peppers (pepperoncini & bell)

fresh flower bouquets Upcoming Racine HarborMarket dates The next Racine HarborMarkets will be on Aug. 25 and Sept. 29 at the same time as tonight’s market. Stay tuned for an updated list of vendors and available products.

Vendor Map

Are you planning on attending tonight? View the vendor map online.

Shopping local

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.