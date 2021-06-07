RACINE – The Racine Heritage Museum’s Heritage Walking Tours return this Saturday after being sidelined in 2020. The tours are offered at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, rain or shine, through September 11.

Walking Tour Details

The Heritage Walking Tour is a 1.1-mile, 90-minute guided tour of Downtown Racine, the lakefront and the Root River valley. Visitors will learn about the city’s 1834 founding by sea captain Gilbert Knapp and its rich and storied industrial, architectural, immigrant and abolitionist history.

The tours start and end on the front steps of the Racine Heritage Museum (RHM), 701 Main St. Tour tickets are $15 per person (discounts for RHM members). Advance reservations are required. The Heritage Walking Tour is not recommended for children under age 12.

To make reservations, visit RHM, call 262-636-3926 or email: inquire@racineheritagemuseum.org

To learn more about RHM’s exhibits and programs, visit: www.racineheritagemuseum.org

