The official kick-off to the holiday season for Racine is just around the corner. Join the community on Saturday, November 13 for the Annual Downtown Racine Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting.

The parade will begin at 5:30 pm starting at the West side of the State Street bridge, it will continue down Main Street to 6th Street, and travel West on 6th Street and end at City Hall. The Parade will end at approximately 6:45 pm. The Tree-Lighting Ceremony on Monument Square will follow the parade at 6:50 pm, where Mayor Corey Mason and Santa Claus will light the Holiday Tree, which was sponsored by Festival Foods.

Photos courtesy Downtown Racine Corporation

Holiday singers and other entertainment is set to happen before and after the parade. There are also a few new additions to the festivities. A small fireworks display, sponsored by Educator’s Credit Union and the Christensen Family in loving memory of Sharon Christensen Fenkl, we be held. Pub on Wisconsin will also be at the official celebration selling hot cocoa for everyone and holiday brews for the 21+ patrons.

Pre-parade activities will begin at 4:45 with Christmas caroling by holiday carolers, led by 17-year-old Alahna Conley. Stay after the parade to hear more holiday favorites from the carolers.

“The Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting is the official kickoff to the 2021 holiday season. This event brings the community together to celebrate the season, while shedding light on the phenomenal holiday shopping and dining options downtown offers. I encourage you to bring the entire family, come early for a bite to eat and stay to watch the us officially light up downtown’s holiday tree.” -Kelly Kruse, Executive Director at the Downtown Racine Corporation.

Photos courtesy Downtown Racine Corporation

More Racine holiday fun:

Each year our downtown businesses take part in decorating their storefronts for the holiday season with a little extra incentive—a friendly competition—which begins the day of the parade. The public is encouraged to vote in one of two ways: in-person at the stores, or online at the Downtown Racine Facebook page. The contest ends on December 11 with the Kris Kringle Tour.

The second annual Warm Accessories Drive will be taking place at Monument Square between 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on parade day. Drop off winter weather items such as scarves, hats, gloves and mittens for area charities to distribute to the less fortunate.

From the Downtown Racine Corporation:

“There are many sponsors that we would like to thank for supporting this event and ultimately supporting Downtown Racine. These sponsors include: Gendlin, Liverman & Rymer Accident and Injury Attorneys, Johnson Financial Group, Joey’s Yardarm, Joey’s West, Zeigler Honda Racine, Landmark Title, Magnolia Springs Veterinary Clinic, Zmac Transportation Solutions, Reefpoint Brew House, Hispanic Business & Professional Association, and many more.”

Downtown Racine Corporation is a non-profit whose mission is to foster economic, social, and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events, and marketing downtown to the community, developers, and tourists.