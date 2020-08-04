RACINE – A Kenosha man was charged Monday with a weapons violation by the Racine County District Attorney in connection with the February 25 homicide of Demarcus A. Anderson at an after-hours party.

Jeffrey D. Ramos, 28, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon with a repeat offender enhancement. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine. He was in the Racine County Jail as of Monday afternoon.

Details surrounding Racine homicide

According to the criminal complaint, Racine Police found the body of Anderson, 28, wrapped in garbage bags in the first-floor restroom of a former tavern at 901 S. Memorial Drive, on the morning of February 25. Witnesses described the building as the clubhouse for the Sin City Motorcycle Club.

Donley M. Carey, 35, of Racine, was arrested in early March and charged with first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm as a felon, and misdemeanor bail jumping. His case is pending in Racine County District Court.

Witnesses told investigators that following an altercation at the club between Carey and Anderson, Carey went to the club’s bouncer and demanded a gun. The bouncer complied, and Carey went into the restroom where Anderson was located. Multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots a short time later. A witness, who identified the bouncer as Ramos, told investigators that following the shooting, he gave the motorcycle club’s president a ride home.

While they were driving, the president received a phone call from Ramos asking: “What do you want me to do?” The witness said the club president gave Ramos the order to “clean it up.”

When police arrived at the club later that morning, they found Anderson’s body in the restroom “wrapped in multiple black garbage bags. It appeared to be an attempt to conceal the body and ‘clean up’ the homicide scene,” the criminal complaint stated. Investigators also found bleach bottles and a roll of garbage bags just outside the restroom.

Others charged in homicide

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office previously charged another person in the investigation and identified as a co-defendant in the charges against Ramos. Racine Police arrested Shinda N. Crowell, 27, of Racine, in March and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

